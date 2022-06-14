DE-CIX Enhances its Partnership with Digital Realty

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DE-CIX, the world’s leading neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator, announces it has upgraded and enhanced its partnership with Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), installing a switch at 2323 Bryan Street in downtown Dallas, Texas. This news comes on the heels of an announcement DE-CIX made with LOGIX Fiber Networks, enabling turnkey access to DE-CIX Dallas from throughout the region over LOGIX’s extensive network.

DE-CIX and Digital Realty have a long-established relationship. Digital Realty’s data centers located at 60 Hudson Street and 111 8th Avenue in New York were two of the original points of presence (PoPs) for DE-CIX New York when launched in 2014. When DE-CIX expanded to Chicago, DE-CIX selected Digital Realty’s CHI data center at 350 E. Cermak in Chicago as one of its core switch sites. The switch deployed at 2323 Bryan Street brings DE-CIX Dallas directly to the location and allows DE-CIX to offer customers increased capacity.

“Expanding our relationship with Digital Realty in Dallas, Texas was an easy decision. Now Digital Realty’s large community of networks can directly access the largest neutral IX in the Southwest with turnkey access to DE-CIX New York, the number one IX in that market,” comments Ed d’Agostino, VP and GM for DE-CIX North America. “It’s been great to work with Digital Realty, a global player who sees the value of establishing an open connectivity community.”

According to data provided by datacenterHawk, Dallas is the fourth largest multi-tenant data center market in North America with over 536.0 MW of commissioned power. The market continues to see an increased demand from the growing hyperscale sector. datacenterHawk’s proprietary data shows that the market size has increased by more than 11% in each of the past two quarters of 2022. Furthermore, data points reveal that demand in Dallas in the last six months was four-times more than any other six-month period.

DE-CIX Dallas is the largest carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange serving the Southwest region and now ranks among the top 20 largest IXs in the United States. The platform is accessible from over 11 data centers in the market, making it the most distributed and accessible IX in the region. One connection to DE-CIX Dallas allows networks to reach over 115 networks including carriers, ISPs, content, cloud, and other networks that help optimize the delivery of content at the edge.

About DE-CIX North America

DE-CIX North America Inc., established in 2013, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange operator. Together, the DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond and Phoenix create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX is providing network and data-neutral peering and interconnection services in North America. With access to DE-CIX North Americas’ Internet Exchanges, customers gain more control of their networks and access to world-class content providers, as well as IP transit, Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Blackholing services to mitigate the effects of DDoS attacks.

DE-CIX New York is the 5th largest Internet Exchange in the US, it is a carrier and data center-neutral and Open-IX certified. The IX platform is distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout each metro region it serves. DE-CIX operates more access points than any other Internet Exchange in North America.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is the world’s leading operator of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 30+ locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX interconnects more than 2500 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services. The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 100 Terabits, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 11 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world.

