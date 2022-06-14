Total Expert’s Accelerate Customer Conference Spotlights Industry Best Practices to Address Shifting Market Conditions

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Total Expert, the customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions today commenced Accelerate 2022, an annual event highlighting customer experience innovation and the game changers who make it happen.

Accelerate brings together Total Expert customers, partners, technology alliances, and leading industry voices for keynotes, panels, and sessions around this year's theme, “Amplify the Experience.” Accelerate attendees will get a first look at updated features and functionality coming to Total Expert in the next year. The event is taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, with programming scheduled through June 15.

“Consumers’ financial pictures are changing rapidly as interest rates rise, home prices climb, and the stock market is down​. There’s really no better time to get our community of financial institutions together to share best practices for how to educate, engage, and advise customers toward financial health,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Accelerate provides the industry’s innovators and thought leaders with a platform to learn from one another and experience the tools that are helping them address today’s market challenges and build lifelong customer relationships. We’re honored that so many of our customers will be taking the stage to discuss important industry trends and share their playbook for success to deliver the perfect customer journey.”

Total Expert customers speaking at Accelerate include Coastal Community Bank, Dart Bank, Envoy Mortgage, Horicon Bank, Kind Lending, Mortgage Solutions Financial, Motto Mortgage, Mountain West Financial, Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG), Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, Sierra Pacific Mortgage, and TowneBank Mortgage.

Attendees will hear from leading industry experts, such as Jason Henrichs of Alloy Labs Alliance, Chris Otey of Credit Union 2.0, James Robert Lay of Digital Growth Institute, David Lykken of Lykken on Lending, Sue Woodard of STRATMOR Group, Julian Hebron of The Basis Point, and Jay Baer, best-selling author and customer experience keynote speaker.

Accelerate will also feature the second annual Expy Awards, Total Expert’s awards program that recognizes high-achieving companies and applauds ingenuity, innovation, hard work, and customer-centric strategies. Winners will be publicly announced on June 15 following the award ceremony.

Total Expert welcomes the following sponsors from key technology partners: Adwerx, BombBomb, Blend, Candor Technology, Clever Real Estate, Denim Social, Experience.com, FinLocker, Homebot, HouseCanary, InGenius, Model Match, Mortgage Coach, Optimal Blue, Sales Boomerang, SimpleNexus, and The Mortgage Collaborative.

