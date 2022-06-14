Allegro DVT Acquires Labwise Ltd. to Extend its Compliance Stream Business Line and Enrich its Products & Service Portfolio

GRENOBLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video codec compliance test suites and semiconductor video IPs, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Labwise Ltd., a Finnish company that specializes in digital TV device testing services to TV broadcasters, network operators and device manufacturers.

Labwise is an independent, impartial and objective testing house which provides professional digital TV test services to major TV OEMs, digital TV broadcasters and operators. Founded in 2004, Labwise is today a recognized test laboratory for broadcast systems used in the Scandinavian region.

Labwise customers include all top TV OEM brands as well as key broadcasters in Scandinavia, Europe and Asia.

Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT commented: “We welcome Labwise to Allegro DVT group of companies. This acquisition is a natural addition to our video compliance streams solutions and will allow us to extend our business and include testing services. The proliferation of broadcast systems coupled with the generalization of the horizontal retail model for reception devices drive the need of independent test laboratories such as Labwise to ensure full compliance with all deployed services. This trend will continue to intensify driven by the launch of new services such as 4K, HDR and hybrid broadcast/IP based services.”

Pasi Toiva, CEO of Labwise added: “Over the last years, the Labwise team has developed a deep expertise of Digital TV broadcast technologies which we were able to translate to comprehensive and trusted testing solutions. We gained access to key players in the broadcast and CE industries by becoming their preferred certification laboratory in multiple markets. We are excited to join the Allegro DVT team to strengthen our current offering and explore further market opportunities.”

About Labwise

Labwise offers full-scale digital TV device testing services to TV broadcasters, network operators and device manufacturers. Labwise is an independent, impartial and objective testing house, which ensures consistent and reliable test results.

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT, headquartered in Grenoble/France with offices in Belfast/Northern Ireland and Beijing/China, is a world leading provider of digital video technology solutions including compliance streams and video codec semiconductor IPs focused on the H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AVS2, AVS3, VP9, AV1 and VVC standards.

For more information, visit our website or contact us