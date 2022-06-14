HAI ROBOTICS Partners with Zion Solutions Group to Deliver 'Extraordinary' Solutions

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HAI ROBOTICS and Zion Solutions Group, a full-service supply chain integration group based in Atlanta, GA, this week announced a new partnership that aims to deliver 'extraordinary' Goods-to-Person (G2P) solutions to customers throughout North America.

The full range of HAI ROBOTICS products and solutions will be available to Zion, which has over 90 years of experience in material handling integration.

HAI ROBOTICS specializes in Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) systems, utilizing advanced software and dense storage to drive efficiency and throughput. The systems provide significant labor and storage savings while ensuring goods get out the door to the customer with no delays.

Drew Eubank, EVP & Co-Founder at Zion Solutions Group, said: "The team at Zion is honored and excited to announce our partnership with HAI, providing Goods-to-Person solutions to customers throughout North America. As consumer demand for fast order reactivity continues to increase in nearly all market segments, finding a robotic solution that allows for dense storage, high unit throughput, and robust yet flexible software is critical. Combining those attributes with shorter times to fully commission the system gives HAI a significant advantage against other similar systems in the marketplace.

"We look forward to working with the HAI team to deliver extraordinary solutions to solve the challenges our customers face. We believe that the partnership with HAI helps Zion deliver on our vision: To Create Memorable Experiences and Guide Intelligent Change."

Brian Reinhart, VP of Sales at HAI ROBOTICS, said: "HAI ROBOTICS is extremely excited to be partnering with the team at Zion Solutions Group. When considering potential partners, HAI places the utmost importance on culture alignment and in Zion, we’ve found a partner whose goals, ambitions, and prioritizations match ours. Zion’s ability to concept, engineer, and deliver world-class automation solutions to the market is well documented, and HAI is very excited to be a part of that process now and into the future.

"This partnership will allow both companies to grow through mutual exposure and collaboration. This will ultimately result in a world class solution, being brought to market by world class individuals."

ABOUT ZION SOLUTIONS GROUP

The Zion Solutions Group is a full-service Supply Chain Integration Group, focused on a singular message: Deliver Memorable Experiences and Guide Intelligent Change. With over 90 years of experience in Material Handling Integration, Supply Chain Consulting and Operations, the group has a simple goal: help customers with their Supply Chain related transformation needs by guiding intelligent change.

ABOUT HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, the pioneer in Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) systems, is committed to providing flexible, intelligent, and efficient warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology. It aims to create value for every factory and logistics warehouse.

Founded in 2016 in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS has offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, serving customers from more than 30 countries and regions.