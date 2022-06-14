Women-Led Venture Firm Dcode Capital Makes Two Investments to Drive Stronger Urban Resilience and Data Usage in Government

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dcode Capital, the affiliated investment arm of Washington D.C.-based federally-focused accelerator Dcode, announced it has invested in two high-growth, commercially successful technology companies with the potential to transform the U.S. government: UrbanFootprint, the world’s first Urban Intelligence platform, and Tamr, the leading cloud-native data mastering solution.

In failing to adopt commercial technology, the federal government wastes billions of dollars and misses key opportunities to better serve Americans. We believe Dcode Capital is well positioned to bridge the gap between the private and public sector and to connect this market to the innovative platforms needed to modernize it.

Dcode Capital joined UrbanFootprint’s $25 million Series B round as a new investor. Through this partnership, Dcode Capital will support UrbanFootprint in its mission to deliver intelligence to federal decision makers on critical challenges like food security, climate risk, energy security, urban mobility, and healthcare preparedness.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with UrbanFootprint for over a year, and the team and technology are fantastic,” said Meg Vorland, Manager at Dcode Capital. “UrbanFootprint will enable the government to make better-informed decisions in allocating resources for a more equitable and sustainable future.”

"We're thrilled to have Dcode Capital join our Series B,” said Joe DiStefano, CEO of UrbanFootprint. “They are uniquely positioned to accelerate us into the federal market and enable better decision-making on critical infrastructure investments. Prior to Dcode’s investment, we had been working together for a year. This model established solid relationships and gave us great confidence to expand our partnership."

Dcode Capital also joined Tamr’s latest round and will continue to help the company’s expansion across the federal market. Tamr was the first-ever winner of a Phase 5 award from the Department of Homeland Security’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program. Their technology helped to solve a critical problem – how to combine government datasets to identify suspicious travelers quickly.

“Already an industry-disruptor, Tamr provides a novel way for government organizations to unify and master high volumes of data, a perennial problem,” said Dcode Capital Manager Rebecca Gevalt. “We’re thrilled to support this essential and ground-breaking technology across many important applications in the public sector.”

Since its founding in 2016, the Dcode accelerator has helped more than 100+ venture-backed technology companies scale in the federal market. Dcode connects tech companies of all stages with civilian, DoD, and Intelligence Community organizations to improve government engagement with private sector innovation.

Dcode Capital launched from the Dcode accelerator in 2019 primarily to invest in companies that graduated from Dcode’s programming. Dcode Capital also has invested in DroneSeed, HYAS, Hyperscience, Stardog, StreamSets, and Trifacta. StreamSets and Trifacta were acquired earlier this year, and Hyperscience is valued at over $1B.

Dcode Capital’s close partnership with Dcode’s stage-agnostic federal go-to-market (GTM) programming generates consistent deal flow of promising tech companies, provides a valuable ability to conduct diligence on these companies, and supports all aspects of Dcode Capital’s portfolio companies’ federal GTM.

“We make the federal market easy for tech companies, and the startup landscape accessible to the federal market,” said Dcode Capital Manager Meagan Metzger. “We’re thrilled to add UrbanFootprint and Tamr to our portfolio as we tackle the problem from both sides and advance this infrastructure into the future.”

About Dcode Capital and Dcode

Dcode Capital invests alongside leading venture firms in high-growth technology companies in areas that are of high priority across the U.S. government. These companies have the potential to dramatically improve the way the federal government serves and protects the American people. Dcode Capital launched from Dcode, an advisory firm that accelerates stage-agnostic venture-backed tech companies into the federal market and teaches the federal government how to find and contract with innovative tech companies. The Dcode accelerator seeks to successfully connect tech companies to the $500B federal market.

About UrbanFootprint

UrbanFootprint is the world's first urban intelligence platform — a comprehensive urban, climate, and community resilience data system that serves mission-critical insights to the institutions that are rebuilding, financing, and insuring the world's physical and social infrastructure. UrbanFootprint’s data and web-based geospatial software unifies previously siloed climate, environmental, urban, socio-economic, and customer data and helps governments, utilities, financial institutions, and urban planners answer fundamental resource questions — where to invest, where to deploy resources, and where to optimize for risk, return, resilience, and community. In 2022, UrbanFootprint was named to both the Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list and the GovTech 100 list for the second year in a row, and in 2021 was also awarded Inc.’s Best in Business Awards and Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards.

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading cloud-native machine learning based data mastering company that accelerates data-driven business outcomes for large organizations. Industry leaders like Toyota, Societe Generale, and Novartis trust Tamr to manage their enterprise data as an asset. Tamr’s unique approach of using human-guided machine learning algorithms to accelerate data mastering projects lets the world’s largest organizations enhance their data operations, rapidly activate latent data, and increase the velocity of business outcomes through data-driven insights. With a co-founding team led by Andy Palmer (founding CEO of Vertica) and Mike Stonebraker (Turing Award winner) and backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.