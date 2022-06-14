Alternative Investment Platform Yieldstreet Partners with Wonder Group, the Company Redefining At-Home Dining and Food Delivery, to Offer Investors Access to the Startup’s Series B Funding Round

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform, has partnered with Wonder Group, a company founded by serial entrepreneur Marc Lore that is redefining at-home dining and food delivery, to provide an opportunity to invest in the startup’s Series B funding round. Yieldstreet members can now invest directly in a rapidly-growing VC-backed company, an opportunity previously available exclusively to institutions, family offices, and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Yieldstreet’s offering will be available to Accredited Investors on its platform with a minimum investment of $20 thousand. Investors in Wonder’s Series B round include Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, General Catalyst, Google Ventures, and New Enterprise Associates.

“Wonder is creating an entirely new approach to the at-home dining experience, combining the convenience of delivery with the quality of the best dine-in restaurants. Wonder gives people access to top quality meals from some of the most highly acclaimed chefs and restaurants in the country, prepared fresh and served hot from our Mobile Restaurants right in front of customers’ homes. We are excited to partner with an innovator like Yieldstreet to make sure our startup funding journey was opened up to everyday investors — not just large institutions,” said Marc Lore, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Wonder Group.

Lore, an influential entrepreneur, businessman, investor, and NBA team owner, has successfully launched and sold several multiple ecommerce ventures throughout his career, most notably founding Jet.com which was sold to Walmart for $3.3 billion.

“Through this exclusive deal with Wonder, Yieldstreet will continue delivering on our promise to offer curated selections of alternative investment opportunities that were previously only available to institutions and the ultra-wealthy,” said Michael Weisz, Founder and President of Yieldstreet. “Private companies are typically undervalued compared to public market companies, which creates the potential for outsized returns for Yieldstreet users. But with an innovative thinker with a track record for execution like Marc Lore at the helm, the potential for higher returns from an early stage investment in Wonder could be even greater.”

America’s total consumer spend on food and beverage was $1.6 trillion in 2021, and is projected to grow to $2.4T by 2035. With established partnerships with top chefs and restaurants, including Michelin star and James Beard award-winning brands, Wonder is well positioned for rapid growth.

Wonder is the latest offering in Yieldstreet’s venture capital platform giving investors direct access to startups. Recent offers include private shares of Fetch Rewards and Flutterwave, in partnership with VC investment firm Greycroft.

VC-backed companies play an important role in the next stage of the innovation life cycle. During this stage, companies typically see fast growth as their products and technology commercialize and allow for scale. As an additional benefit to investors, private equity investments such as venture have positive but lower correlation to public equity markets.

For more information on Yieldstreet’s new offering and a full list of disclosures, click here.

About Yieldstreet

Yieldstreet is reimagining how wealth is created by providing access to alternative investments previously reserved only for institutions and the ultra-wealthy. Yieldstreet’s mission is to help millions of people generate $3 billion of income outside the traditional public markets by 2025. Its award-winning technology platform provides access to investment products across a range of asset classes such as Real Estate, Venture Capital, Legal Finance, and Crypto. Since its founding in 2015, Yieldstreet has funded over $2.2 billion of investments and is committed to making financial products more inclusive by creating a modern investment portfolio. The company, headquartered in New York City with offices in Brazil, Greece, and Malta, is backed by leading venture capital firms.

About Wonder Group

Wonder is a new kind of at-home dining experience that combines the convenience of delivery with the high quality of the best dine-in restaurants. Featuring menus from some of the most celebrated chefs and restaurants in the country (including Bobby Flay, Nancy Silverton, Michael Symon, Jonathan Waxman, Daisuke Nakazawa and more), Wonder provides an everyday alternative for busy families to get better food at home. Meals are prepared in Wonder’s Mobile Restaurants just steps away from customers’ doors, served fresh and hot as soon as it’s ready - allowing customers to experience food the way it’s meant to be enjoyed.