Covenant Development and Rockhill Capital & Investments Announce Plans for More Than 750 Homes at Heritage Ranch in Sherman, Texas

Covenant Development, in partnership with Rockhill Capital & Investments, unveil plans for more than 750 single-family homes to be built within Heritage Ranch, a 440-acre mixed-use, master-planned community in Sherman, Texas. New homes by K. Hovnanian Homes and Highland Homes are expected to become available starting in late 2023. Visit www.heritageranchtx.com for more details. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SHERMAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covenant Development, in partnership with Rockhill Capital & Investments, today announced plans for more than 750 single-family homes to be built within Heritage Ranch, a 440-acre mixed-use, master-planned community in Sherman, Texas. The project will feature homes by Highland Homes and K. Hovnanian Homes, and include a variety of styles and lots sizes, along with parks and trails for residents to enjoy. New home construction kicks off in early 2023, with homes expected to become available starting in late 2023 to early 2024.

Well-located less than one mile west of U.S. Highway 75 at the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 82, Heritage Ranch will include a mix of commercial, retail, hospitality and office space as well as a proposed entertainment district with unique amenities, creating a viable live-work-play district for future residents.

“ We’re excited to partner with the veteran team at Rockhill to oversee this residential section of the master plan,” said Ryan Johnson, president of Covenant Development. “ Heritage Ranch will set a new bar for Sherman, and offer a truly unique community for future residents.”

The residential area encompasses approximately 171 acres and will be built in four phases with home lots ranging from 40’ x 120’, 50’ x 120’ and 60’ x 120’. As part of the plan, the developers will enhance the natural resources of the land, and open space, for the enjoyment of residents. Pedestrian trails and walkways, and improved roadway designs are also proposed.

“ Covenant has worked hard to put together a comprehensive vision for Heritage Ranch, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Ryan Griffin, managing partner at Rockhill Capital & Investments. “ Construction is underway, and we’re looking forward to seeing this residential project come to life.”

To stay informed about Heritage Ranch, please visit www.heritageranchtx.com.

About Covenant Development:

Covenant Development has master-planned, developed and re-developed more than $500 million of retail, entertainment, medical, multifamily, and single-family residential communities throughout Texas. Based in Sherman, Texas, the company works in tandem with civic and city leaders and economic development teams where they develop to identify and forecast needs for communities. To learn more, visit www.covdevelopment.com.

About Rockhill Capital & Investments:

Rockhill Capital & Investments is a respected commercial and residential turnkey developer in North Texas, offering deep expertise in land development and construction management. Over the last decade, the company has had a hand in the tremendous growth and development of the North Texas region, and built a reputation for the careful planning, thought and attention it takes to execute land development and construction projects well, and help build thriving communities. For more information, visit www.rockhillinvestments.com.