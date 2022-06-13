Livindi Improves Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring and Video Calling

Livindi makes it easy for families to connect with and protect someone they love using simple video calling and picture sharing. It’s easy to tap a picture to start a video-call, and simple for a family to share photos with an app. It's easy to access a personal care coordinator or therapist, to tap a button for help, or get medication reminders. Families receive simple and easy to understand health alerts when sensors detect something is wrong. It’s easy to be there and still give them space. Ease your mind and get Livindi today.

WAYLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Livindi continues to expand it’s award-winning products. The enhanced remote patient monitoring (RPM) includes patient service monitoring, telemedicine virtual appointments and medication adherence. The new program will help to ensure patients comply with their prescribed care plan, including taking biometric measurements and ensuring medications are taken. The program includes automatic management of biometric readings, managing complex schedules for taking readings, and real-time charts of monthly trends. This innovative technology will improve the quality of life for many patients and families.

“Older adults need access to clinical and nonclinical health services where they are and when they need it,” said David Watkins, CEO of Livindi. “The trick is making the platform easy to use so older adults can take advantage of services in the comfort of their home. We built Livindi so that no older adult is left behind.”

RPM is a system that allows healthcare professionals to monitor patients' health status remotely, using digital devices such as smartphones and tablets. This system has been shown to be an effective way to improve patient care and reduce costs. In light of these findings, homecare agencies and long-term care facilities should consider using RPM technology in order to improve the quality of care

A recent study has shown that Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) can reduce hospital readmissions by up to 20%. The study, conducted over a period of six months, monitored the health of 150 patients who were all at high risk for readmission. Patients who received RPM care showed a significant decrease in hospital readmissions, ER visits, and overall costs. In addition to the positive results of the study, RPM has also been shown to improve patient satisfaction and medication adherence. This technology has the potential to not only improve patient outcomes but also help healthcare facilities save money.

A recent study has shown that Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) can help reduce medication non-adherence in older adults. The study found that RPM can help homecare agencies and facility staff check whether measurements have been taken and also lead residents to screens to capture biometric readings. In addition, the study showed that older adult patients who used RPM had a higher rate of medication adherence than those who did not use RPM. This is due to the fact that RPM allows patients to have instant access to their health data, which helps them better monitor their health status

Livindi has announced the release of their newest line of patient service monitoring devices. The new devices include a watch, scale, blood pressure cuff, pulse oximeter, glucometer, and bed sensor. These devices are designed to provide patients with continuous monitoring of their vital signs and health information.

Livindi’s CEO, David Watkins, commented on the release saying "We are excited to offer these new devices to our customers. They provide a comprehensive solution for remote patient service monitoring." With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, remote patient service monitoring is becoming an increasingly important tool for healthcare providers. With these new devices, RPM is committed to providing quality patient care and improving outcomes across the healthcare industry.

Telemedicine for Doctors is the latest and most advanced solution for patient service monitoring. It offers a host of features that allow doctors to manage their virtual appointments, availability, medication adherence, and more. With Livindi’s integrated RPM (real-time patient management) module, Telemedicine for Doctors is the perfect tool for ensuring excellent patient care.

For patients, imagine being able to see your doctor without ever having to leave your home. Telemedicine for residents is making this a reality by providing patients with a virtual appointment option. This innovative company offers medication adherence monitoring, virtual visits, and more. Patients can search for doctors and check availability, make appointments and check for conflicts in existing personal schedules, have video-call appointments, and capture RPM data automatically to provide to their doctor. Telemedicine for residents also allows you to reschedule appointments with just the click of a button. Make sure you're always staying on top of your health by using this cutting-edge service today!

Livindi’s video calling technology has been improved by almost doubling the volume level available for the older adult. Combined with real-time closed captions of video calls, Livindi makes it easier than ever for those hard of hearing to communicate with their families, caregivers and healthcare providers. That this new feature will help to improve the quality of life for those living in care homes or assisted living communities.

About Livindi: Livindi is an in-home connected care platform for seniors, caregivers, senior living providers and insurers to communicate, monitor, and deliver care services. Livindi has thousands of customers globally including United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH).