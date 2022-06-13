UHSM Supports National Men’s Health Week

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UHSM Health Share, a faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values, has joined forces with two nonprofit organizations, Men’s Health Network and Healthy Men, Inc., to support the initiative and the call to action of Men’s Health Week: END THE SILENCE! Men’s Health Week takes place June 13 through June 19, 2022, as part of the larger, month-long Men’s Health Month, which takes place every June. The public can follow along with the UHSM, Men’s Health Network and Healthy Men, Inc. initiative here!

End the Silence is a phrase crafted by Men’s Health Network to bring awareness to the importance of staying healthy and having regular check-ups during Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week. Men often suffer in silence, as there is a lack of awareness, support, education and stark societal and behavioral patterns that often lead to stigmas around what it means to be a healthy male. UHSM wants to help members, partners and the larger community be preventative with their healthcare decisions, to seek and encourage both early detection and treatment of disease among men, which is why UHSM has partnered over this awareness push. Additional information will be published from UHSM, Men’s Health Network, and Health Men, Inc. to bring awareness, encourage and support men.

Another element initiated as an awareness strategy by Men’s Health Network relates to their “Wear Blue Day,” which takes place near the end of Men’s Health Week. Wear Blue Day is Friday, June 17 and acts as an easily replicated corporate initiative. Organizations and companies around the United States are encouraged to participate and wear jeans on Friday, June 17, as part of “Wear Blue Day,” which happens annually. “Wear Blue Day” was crafted by the Men’s Health Network to promote the importance of male health and to encourage men to live longer and healthier lives and give women an opportunity to encourage them to do so. Others are asked to use #ShowUsYourBlue as a social media hashtag for participation.

At UHSM, members’ overall mental, physical and spiritual health is the main focus; this includes preventative care. Understanding that part of living a healthy life includes being preventative with one’s care, UHSM has connected community, ambassadors, partners, affiliates and members to let them know the importance of following through with smart, life-long, preventative healthcare decisions. UHSM offers members access to perks that aim to improve members’ mental, physical and spiritual health and wellness. Perks offered free to UHSM members surrounding these principles include Noom, FitBod, Right Now Media, Pray.com and more.

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM Health Share is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through its We Share programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and We Share programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network plus access to basic care through CVS Minute Clinic and Health Hub. We Share and UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions from the comfort of their phone. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.