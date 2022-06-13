OIC Receives $15 Million Gift from Renee & Meyer Luskin; Now Known as The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (Graphic: The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthopaedic Institute for Children announced today that it has received a $15 million gift from Renee & Meyer Luskin, the largest gift to the organization’s endowment in its 112-year history, to support OIC’s commitment to patient care, scientific research and education. In recognition and gratitude, the organization has renamed itself The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children.

“Meyer and Renee Luskin are two of Los Angeles’ most generous philanthropists who have long supported our mission and our belief that every child should have the opportunity to grow well and play well,” said OIC CEO Anthony Scaduto, MD. “Through the years OIC has benefited greatly from the generosity and wisdom of this extraordinary couple. This transformational gift will have a perpetual impact on our mission and on all those who cross our threshold for generations to come.”

Meyer Luskin has been closely involved with OIC for nearly two decades and is a former Chair of its Board of Directors. As a young child in the depression who grew up in New York City’s Lower East Side and Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights, Luskin experienced first-hand the need for free healthcare services, and that memory became a passion to make sure that quality healthcare is accessible for all children.

“Over the past decade the transformation of OIC has been remarkable,” said Meyer Luskin. “More kids have been treated, more research has been published and more medical students are being trained, all while reducing our debt and recruiting exceptional medical professionals.”

The impact of the Luskin’s unwavering support for Los Angeles’ children can be seen throughout the community. He has served as director for, among others, the Alliance for College Ready Public Schools, the UCLA Foundation, the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation. Luskin has also received the highest honor – a UCLA Medal Alumni – from benefactors and lifelong friends of UCLA in 2019.

The announcement of the $15 million historic gift to OIC and the concurrent renaming of the Institute was made at the June 11 Stand for Kids Gala at Paramount Pictures Studios. Attended by more than 700 supporters, this annual gala honors the impact the Institute makes on children worldwide and pays tribute to many of those physicians, researchers, employees, donors and business leaders who help make it possible.

About The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children

The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital and today is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the West Coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.