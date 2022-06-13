Keller Williams and 72SOLD Form Strategic Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has entered a strategic partnership with 72SOLD, the leading home selling program in America.

Founded by Greg Hague, an Arizona-based attorney and real estate broker, 72SOLD has an advanced home sale process that is more convenient for sellers, increases their sale price, and provides more control over closing and move dates.

Through the partnership, Keller Williams agents across the U.S. and its international regions will gain access to the 72SOLD program.

“We’re excited to partner with Greg and the 72SOLD team, which has systematized a home sale model that delivers, driving a powerful experience and strong results for home sellers,” said Gary Keller, executive chairman, kwx, an integrated home experience company. “With this partnership, our agents have the opportunity to further scale and fuel their success.”

Since 2020, more than 8,900 homes have been sold using the 72SOLD program. On average, sellers who used this program had a median sale price 10.9% above the MLS median, according to 72SOLD.

“Partnering with Gary and Keller Williams is the opportunity you dream for,” said Greg Hague, founder, 72SOLD. “We currently dominate the Phoenix, Arizona market and the demand for 72SOLD services has expanded rapidly across Arizona and a multitude of U.S. states.”

“And, to fully embrace opportunity, we’re partnered with KW to rapidly scale our offering across the globe,” said Hague.

72SOLD is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and its services are available to consumers to date through more than 500 local cross-industry real estate agents in 38 U.S. states.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.

About 72SOLD

72SOLD developed a new, more advanced way to sell a home that maximizes competition among buyers, and creates an atmosphere of scarcity, fear of loss, and opportunity to enhance a home’s sale price over the traditional method. The program also eliminates the inconvenience of daily showings, and gives sellers more control over their closing and move dates. 72SOLD’s home selling program has been featured on ABC, CBS, and NBC News, showcased in Forbes, and received several U.S. trademarks.

For more information, visit 72SOLD.com.