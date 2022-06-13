Global Infant Nutrition Market Analysis Report 2022-2026 - Growing Demand for Vegan and Organic Baby Food - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Infant Nutrition Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The infant nutrition market is poised to grow by $17.66 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73%

This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the infant nutrition market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the working mother population and demand for tailored infant formula due to the growing personalization trend will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by growing demand for vegan and organic baby food, an increasing middle-class population in emerging countries, and higher spending on baby health.

The report on the infant nutrition market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The infant nutrition market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infant nutrition market vendors. Also, the infant nutrition market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Arla Foods amba

Beingmate Co. Ltd.

Bellamys Australia LTD

Campbell Soup Co.

Dana Dairy Group

Danone SA

Glanbia Plc

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Hero Group

HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Mead Johnson and Co. LLC

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Parents Choice Infant Formula

Perrigo Co. Plc

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Synutra International Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8d25qk