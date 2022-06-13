McKissock Learning Partners with NSREA to Provide Appraisal Education at National Association of Real Estate Brokers Convention

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKissock Learning, the leading national provider of online education for real estate appraisers, today announced a partnership with the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers (NSREA) to jointly offer education at the 75th Annual Convention of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB).

“We are thrilled to partner with NSREA to support the advancement and growth of the real estate appraisal profession, especially with a focus on promoting diversity within the profession. We are excited to work with NSREA’s leaders to deliver current and relevant education at the NAREB conference,” said Renee Altier, President, Valuation and Property Services, Colibri Group, the parent company of McKissock Learning.

McKissock Learning and NSREA will offer multiple courses prior to this year’s NAREB 75th Annual Convention, which takes place August 2 – August 6, 2022 in Tampa, FL. McKissock will also provide a qualifying education scholarship at the discretion of the NSREA to one of the conference attendees; the scholarship will provide 300+ hours of qualifying education to an aspiring appraiser.

"This collaboration between NSREA and McKissock Learning is a fantastic example for the industry and it demonstrates that we all, basically, have the same goal of educating the next generation of appraisers, especially Black Appraisers,” said Robbie Wilson, President, National Society of Real Estate Appraisers.

NSREA members David Harmon, SRA, IFA, CRP, GRI, RA, and Robbie Wilson, ASA, RA, SRA, AQB Certified USPAP Instructor, will teach the following courses at the event:

Measuring 1-4 Unit Residential Properties-with ANSI Z765 Standard (4 hours)

Bifurcated and Hybrid Appraisal: A Practical Approach (4 hours)

2022-2023 7-hr National USPAP Update Course (7 hours)

2020-2021 15-hr National USPAP Course (2-day class, 15 hours)

McKissock and NSREA crafted a schedule focused on the most relevant topics in the profession today, as well as allowing aspiring appraisers to complete their 15-hour USPAP course, which is essential for their qualification education.

“The goals of expanding the path to the appraisal profession and recruiting new appraisers are ongoing challenges that Renee Altier and I are willing to take on with the respective resources our organizations bring to the table,” said Robbie Wilson, President, National Society of Real Estate Appraisers.

For more information on the conference and registration, visit www.mckissock.com/nsrea.

About McKissock Learning

McKissock Learning is a top national provider of education for licensed real estate property appraisers, agents, brokers, home inspectors, land surveyors, and professional engineers. For more than 30 years, McKissock has provided appraisal qualifying and continuing education, as well as professional development courses to support appraisers through all stages of their careers. McKissock Learning is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. For more information, visit https://www.mckissock.com.

About NSREA

The National Society of Real Estate Appraisers, Inc., (NSREA), was organized in the State of California in 1956 as an affiliate of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Inc. The mission of NSREA is to provide exceptional services for its members in the core areas of education, designation, training/mentoring, communication, recertification and business development.