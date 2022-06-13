Symetra Improves Benefits Enrollment Experience with Nayya Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Responding to the transformational changes underway in workplace benefits, Symetra Life Insurance Company is enhancing its group benefits services and capabilities with Nayya, a leading benefits experience platform. Available for employers offering group life and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, group disability insurance, and voluntary benefits, the Nayya platform offers employees a guided experience to help them select the tailored benefits they need beginning with the open enrollment process and continuing throughout the year.

“Symetra is committed to helping employers offer their employees the tools and support they need to make the best, most informed benefits decisions for their unique situation. Nayya’s holistic benefits platform both engages and guides employees through the benefits selection journey and day-to-day care management throughout the year — and allows us to offer the seamless enrollment experience and ongoing support employees are looking for,” said Lisa Marecki, senior vice president of Symetra’s Life and Disability (LAD) and voluntary benefits product lines.

Starting with a guided enrollment experience and continuing with care navigation, employees are able to select and utilize their health and financial benefits wisely. Nayya Choose, an AI-powered benefits enrollment tutorial gathers relevant information about each employee to assess their unique needs and provide personalized recommendations. Nayya Use continues to leverage this data, plus real-time claims integrations, to provide intelligent support that helps enrolled employees get the most out of their coverage throughout the year.

“We're thrilled to be partnered with Symetra, a recognized leader in the insurance and benefits space, to transform consumer understanding,” said Sina Chehrazi, chief executive officer, Nayya. “Symetra is taking an innovative, consumer-focused stance that not only fosters a more personal benefits experience, but will set a new standard for open enrollment and utilization across the industry.”

Symetra offers group life, disability, absence management and stop loss insurance coverage. Its voluntary product suite includes critical illness, accident and hospital indemnity insurance, as well as GapAssist, a package of accident, critical illness and hospital indemnity benefits designed to complement any other plan, including major medical coverage paired with an HSA.

For more information about Symetra and Nayya, including state availability, contact your Symetra Benefits representative.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

About Nayya

Nayya is a software and data infrastructure company transforming the way employees choose and use their benefits, driving better financial outcomes for employees and employers. The Nayya platform is powered by billions of consumer data points, millions of rows of claims data, and thousands of data integrations — helping consumers make data-driven decisions during open enrollments, new employee onboarding, and qualifying life events. The rest of the year, Nayya's employee engagement product tracks financial spending to guide and redirect consumers to file claims programmatically, manage spending accounts, and optimize prescription locations. Visit Nayya.com for more information.

Nayya is not affiliated with Symetra Life Insurance Company or any of its affiliates