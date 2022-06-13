Anderson-Negele, a Fortive Operating Company, Acquires GEA Diessel´s Magnetic Flow Meters Component Business

FULTONVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anderson-Negele announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the component business of the Metering Blending, and Calibration (MBC) Division of GEA Diessel, GmbH (“GEA Diessel”), a leading provider of magnetic flow meters for hygienic applications.

GEA Diessel’s Components business has been providing high-precision magnetic-inductive flow meters for more than 35 years for use in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology manufacturing processes.

Cathy Clausen, President of Anderson-Negele, stated: “Anderson-Negele already has a reputation for delivering high-quality hygienic instrumentation and process controls. Integrating GEA Diessel’s magnetic flow meter development and manufacturing expertise allows us to offer more complete and cost-effective instrumentation and flow solutions to our channel partners and end customers across their entire process. Additionally, it allows us to continue to innovate to help manufacturers in dairy, food, beverage, and brewing industries achieve the highest quality standards while minimizing costs through process efficiency improvement and waste reduction.”

About Anderson-Negele

Anderson-Negele is a global provider of innovative, high-quality hardware and software solutions that help customers in dairy, food, beverage, and brewing industries improve process efficiency, ensure product quality and regulatory compliance, and optimize inventory usage. Anderson-Negele serves its global customers from its global headquarters in Fultonville, NY, European headquarters in Bavaria, Germany, and sales and service team members around the world.