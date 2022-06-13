100 Independence Mall West Now 97% Leased With Signing of Philadelphia Inquirer Headquarters

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Development + Investment has signed a long-term lease with The Philadelphia Inquirer for 36,744 square feet at 100 Independence Mall West, pairing the 193-year-old newspaper with one of the most iconic modern buildings in Philadelphia.

“It is fitting to see The Philadelphia Inquirer move to the location on Independence Mall where the national news is made, and where sits the monument to the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” says Keystone’s Founder and CEO Bill Glazer.

Acquired by Keystone in 2013, the historic former Rohm & Haas Building has been hailed by critics for its “ground-floor greatness,” including the trendsetting Independence Beer Garden. The building also boasts a 110-space public parking facility in its former basement, managed by Keystone’s partner Parkway Corporation.

“This move underscores our commitment to Philadelphia and our work by putting The Philadelphia Inquirer in the most historic setting in the country,” says Inquirer Publisher and CEO Lisa Hughes. “We are eager to be in our new space, which we are designing to allow us to collaborate in new and innovative ways.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer is expected to move in during Q1 2023.

The Philadelphia Inquirer is the latest major tenant of 100 Independence Mall West, joining The Macquarie Group, U.S. General Services Association, and Nelson Worldwide.

About Keystone Development + Investment

Keystone is a vertically integrated commercial real estate development and investment company. It delivers value for investors and tenants by creating mixed-use developments that revitalize neighborhoods, empower people, and drive productivity and collaboration. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pa., its portfolio of iconic projects attracting world-class companies includes 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use properties with 2 million square feet under development, and spans locations along the East Coast. Keystone has offices in Philadelphia, PA, Morristown, NJ, and Miami FL.

For more information, please visit www.keystone.us.

About Parkway Corporation

Parkway is a full-service real estate developer and operator with deep expertise in property and parking management. Parkway was founded and is headquartered in Philadelphia and its portfolio extends across the United States and Canada. For more than three generations, the company has levered unique technology, design, and a culture of excellence to create exceptional value and experiences.

For more information, please visit www.parkwaycorp.com.