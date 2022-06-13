Model Match and Total Expert Team-up to Launch Enhanced Outreach Capabilities to Priority Prospects

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model Match, the only talent management system (TMS) intentionally designed for the mortgage industry, has partnered with Total Expert, the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, to launch an integration enabling lenders and their recruitment teams to leverage the Model Match solution to effortlessly deliver highly targeted and valuable marketing content to prospects via Total Expert's platform. On top of significantly expanding outreach, the talent teams that leverage this robust integration will improve their recruiting processes, enhance workflow efficiency and foster greater trust with potential hires.

"Our platform, combined with Total Expert, will connect two extremely powerful ecosystems and allow mortgage lenders the ability to expand their automated marketing outreach at scale," said Thomas Seelbinder, head of customer success and product at Model Match. "Instead of jumping between platforms, talent teams can now seamlessly identify, source and manage relationships while delivering impactful content to their prospects."

Many organizations suffer from a disjointed tech stack with incompatible solutions. As a result, simple tasks require unnecessary time and effort, drastically decreasing the efficiency of talent teams. However, through the Model Match and Total Expert integration, lenders and recruitment teams will have a central repository, helping remain top-of-mind with their priority candidates.

"We are excited to partner with Model Match and eager for the opportunity to help strengthen their talent acquisition solutions," said Mike Russell, technical integrations manager at Total Expert. "With a single, unified platform powered by intelligent automation, recruitment teams may deploy recruiting Journeys with a human first approach that helps build and deepen relationships.”

For more information about Model Match, please visit www.modelmatch.com.

About Model Match

Model Match is the first purpose-built, end-to-end, recruiting solution that allows organizations to acquire top talent by providing one collaborative space for talent acquisition teams and their pipelines. By leveraging a vast database of loan origination data, talent teams inside Model Match can identify and source candidates that meet the needs of their organization and manage relationships from Prospects to Hire and beyond.

The company is headquartered in San Clemente, Calif.

About Total Expert

Total Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com.