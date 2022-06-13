Capstone Green Energy to Provide Highly Efficient 1.2 MW Power Generation Solution to Illinois Natural Gas Storage Facility

VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced that Vergent Power Solutions, Capstone's distributor for the Midwest, New England and Eastern Canada, has secured an order for a 1.2 megawatt (MW) energy system for a northern Illinois gas utility company at their natural gas facility.

Facing the challenges of powering the site with aging traditional reciprocating engines, the client looked for a more reliable, lower maintenance, and greener energy solution. The new solution, which features two Capstone C600 Signature Series microturbines fueled by the facility's available high-pressure natural gas, will be the site's only source of electricity, providing standalone power around the clock once it is commissioned in the fall of 2022. A significant factor in the client’s decision to select Capstone microturbines is the system’s ultra-low emission and quiet operation, enabling them to improve their environmental footprint.

"Gas utilities can be at the forefront of lowering emissions of the country's energy supply, in the same fashion as electric utilities that are adding low-carbon power generation to the power grid," said Justin Rathke, President of Vergent Power Solutions. "Vergent Power is focused on delivering clean energy solutions that also enable firm energy supply, which is desperately needed to balance intermittent renewable energy production and maintain grid stability. This prime power natural gas system is another example of Vergent Power's low-carbon energy solutions that also includes efficient cogeneration and trigeneration, resilient microgrids, biogas to energy, and renewable natural gas," added Mr. Rathke.

"More and more, utilities are finding that Capstone microturbines are an ideal, cost-effective power solution, particularly where there is an existing on-site fuel source," said Darren Jamison, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "These systems are also an important step in helping the oil and gas industry make positive environmental changes, which is good for the company, their communities, and the planet," concluded Mr. Jamison.

