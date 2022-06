Mondee Partners With EBG on Travel and Entertainment Technology Platforms and Subscription Based Marketplaces

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mondee Holdings II, Inc. (“Mondee”), the fast-growth, travel technology company and marketplace, with a portfolio of globally recognized platforms and brands in the leisure, retail and corporate travel sectors, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with EBG to exchange access to technology, customer networks and a broad array of travel options, attractions and events.

EBG is a leading e-commerce solutions provider and a market leader in merchandising thousands of attractions and activities, live events, hotel rooms, flights, vacation packages as well as other brands and services, through private employer and membership-based programs and other direct distribution channels. EBG sells millions of admission tickets annually and has a combined reach of over 100 million members and users from more than 40,000 participating companies including Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 corporations.

As part of the new partnership, Mondee and EBG will cross-sell to their expansive distribution networks, reaching millions of travelers and consumers. In addition, Mondee will provide its technology platform to EBG to include packaged travel solutions for an extensive set of travel and airline products.

EBG, one of the largest sales partners for many of the major theme parks, attractions, entertainment producers, and other travel organizations in the country, will connect with Mondee’s systems to deliver unique experiences, products, and services through Mondee’s network and extensive travel platforms. Mondee plans to continue to expand and leverage its industry changing technology platform to work with EBG to provide technology solutions for ongoing sophisticated traveler needs.

“We are thrilled to partner with EBG to bring together two market-leading, technology-based travel and entertainment companies to better serve the needs of our discerning consumers,” said Prasad Gundumogula, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mondee. “Partnering with EBG allows us to enhance our emerging subscription platforms and package new hospitality and entertainment offerings for our customers who are constantly evolving to seek new and differentiated, value-based experiences. We also look forward to deploying our innovative travel technology marketplace to support EBG’s many member-based organizations. Post this transformative partnership, Mondee’s platforms and products are estimated to have a combined access to more than 125 million members and users. The first phase of our partnership commenced a few months ago and is delivering material, tangible results.”

“We are pleased to leverage Mondee’s consumer-friendly travel technology platform to broaden and enhance the user-experience on our platforms,” said Brett Reizen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EBG. “This exciting opportunity allows both companies to share industry-leading technology to facilitate unique travel experiences for Mondee and EBG’s network.”

Mondee expects to complete its previously announced business combination with ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ITHX) in the first half of 2022. EBG also joined a number of institutional and strategic investors in the $70 million fully committed, 100% common equity private investment in public equity, or “PIPE”, raised in connection with the transaction. The combined company anticipates being listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “MOND.”

About Mondee:

Mondee is a group of leading travel technology, service, and content companies driving disruptive innovative change in the leisure, corporate, and retail travel markets. They deliver a revolutionary technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base, processing over 50 million daily searches in 2019 and multi-billion dollars of transactional volume yearly. Founded in 2011, Mondee is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with 17 offices in USA and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland. For more information, please visit https://www.mondee.com.

About EBG:

EBG is an e-commerce solutions provider specializing in travel and entertainment, and also offering retail products and services, voluntary benefits and insurance. EBG powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions and operates a network of employer and membership-based platforms reaching a captive audience, providing leading brands with incremental distribution opportunities. EBG's expanded network reaches over 100 million users from participating companies and closed loop affinity and membership groups.

EBG owns and operates the largest and most comprehensive employee savings program in the country — serving over 40,000 corporate clients through its proprietary platforms TicketsatWork, Plum Benefits, Working Advantage and Beneplace. EBG is a b2b2c company headquartered in Miami, with offices in New York, Orlando, Las Vegas and Austin. Learn more at www.ebgsolutions.com.

About ITHAX Acquisition Corp.:

ITHAX Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company (NASDAQ: ITHX), is a blank check company formed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of AXIA Ventures. Ithaca Capital is a real estate investment manager with focus on deep-value hospitality investments in the United States, Latin America and Caribbean. AXIA Ventures Group is a leading, independent, privately-owned investment bank founded in 2008 that provides services in more than 20 countries through its offices in New York, London, Milan, Athens and Nicosia. For more information, please visit https://ithaxacquisitioncorp.com.

