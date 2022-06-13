Ramey Kemp Associates and Trilon Group Announce Strategic Growth Partnership

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Ramey Kemp Associates (“RKA”) announced a strategic partnership with Trilon Group (“Trilon”), a family of infrastructure-focused businesses. RKA will be a critical part of Trilon’s National Transportation platform, and Trilon will support RKA’s strategic expansion through capital and resource support that will ensure ongoing employee growth and continued quality service for clients.

Founded in 1992, RKA is an award-winning transportation consulting company, headquartered in North Carolina and servicing the Southeast. Known for the transportation engineering and design expertise they bring to every project, RKA works with clients to produce safe, accessible, innovative, and cost-effective transportation solutions that support long-term community growth and improve the local quality of life. RKA has been recognized as a Zweig Group “Best Firm to Work For” and “Hot Firm” as well as an ENR “ Top Design Firms in the Southeastern US.”

“ RKA imagines a limitless future through our transportation expertise, and we are driven to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients. Through a tough selection process, we found an ideal partner in Trilon whose strategy and values closely match RKA’s,” commented CEO Montell Irvin. “ I am confident that it will provide investment, ownership, and career opportunities that make it the best decision for RKA’s continued growth.” This announcement follows the recent promotion of COO Stephen Greene to President of RKA.

Trilon is backed by Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm. It was formed with the vision of building the next Top 20 design firm in North America by partnering with a comprehensive family of engineering service businesses like RKA that are focused on delivering practical and sustainable infrastructure solutions for their clients.

“ We are excited to support RKA with investments in talent, technology, and targeted M&A to help them realize their growth ambitions, and we are thrilled to partner with RKA as they embark on the next chapter in their success story,” said Trilon Group CEO Michael (Mick) Renshaw. “ RKA has built an incredibly strong culture that promotes performance and service. Their vision and values speak to Trilon’s intention of delivering critical infrastructure more quickly, affordably, and impactfully.”

RKA currently has six offices and is expected to significantly grow as it expands its M&A strategy and organic growth through the addition of talented staff. RKA President, Stephen Greene, PE will report into the Trilon Transportation Executive Team. Moving forward, RKA’s staff will continue to work in their respective roles with a focus on providing excellent service to its clients.

Morrissey Goodale served as financial advisor to RKA.

About RKA

Founded in 1992, RKA is an award-winning transportation consulting company. RKA is headquartered in Raleigh, NC with offices in Charlotte, Greensboro, Columbia (SC), Charleston (SC), and Glen Allen (VA). RKA specializes in working with clients to make transportation accessible and safe for everyone while supporting long-term community growth and improving the local quality of life. For more information, visit www.rameykemp.com.

About Trilon Group

Trilon group was formed with a vision to build the next Top 20 infrastructure services firms in North America by bringing together some of the nation’s best infrastructure consulting firms. Key focus areas include Transportation, Water, Utilities, Environment and Community Infrastructure. Trilon currently comprises 725 staff across 40 offices in the US. For more information, visit www.trilongroup.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its over $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.