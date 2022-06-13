New Research Reveals Roughly 4 in 5 Moderate to Severe Acne Sufferers Have Missed Moments in Their Life Due to Acne

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ninety percent of moderate to severe acne sufferers said having acne-free skin would dramatically change the way they live their life, according to a new survey released today. The survey was conducted on behalf of Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, including AviClear, the first and only FDA-cleared energy-based device for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne that is now being made available in a limited North American release.

The survey revealed that many who suffer from acne miss moments where first impressions would be made, such as first dates or job interviews, moments where cameras would be present, including social gatherings with friends and family, and even their weddings, high school proms, or birthday parties. In fact, according to this survey, nearly 1 in 4 moderate to severe acne sufferers have missed over 10 important life moments due to acne, and when acne sufferers do show up for those life moments, they are often wrought with negative feelings and insecurities that keep them from being fully present.

“It doesn't surprise me that the vast majority of acne sufferers change their behaviors when they are experiencing a flare up and have missed out on important life events,” said David J. Goldberg, M.D., J.D. “These survey results are completely in line with what I hear from my patients, who shy away from cameras and stay home when they want to be out with friends, which is why I am so excited to now be able to offer AviClear to those who have long been seeking a safe, effective, and drug-free treatment option.”

Respondents shared some of the big moments they missed due to acne:

“I missed out on my high school prom because of my acne.”

“I had a horrendous breakout the day before my cousin’s wedding. I chose to stay home due to my insecurities.”

“I missed a date with my husband for our wedding anniversary.”

“My friends set me up on a date with a guy I had a thing for…I backed out because of my appearance due to acne.”

“It’s clear from the findings that in addition to all of the physical and emotional side effects that acne causes, it is also causing those who suffer to miss milestone events or important moments, big or small, throughout their life,” said Dave Mowry, CEO of Cutera. “That is why we are thrilled to begin increasing the availability of AviClear in Q3 based upon the feedback we have received thus far in the limited commercial release of the product. We are currently working to identify an expanded set of practices to bring on the AviClear platform, providing a tool to dermatologists that redefines what is possible for those who suffer from acne. We recognize this new and drug-free treatment can help restore confidence to acne sufferers, while offering an opportunity for these patients to make new memories and begin celebrating special moments in their life.”

Dozens of AviClear devices have been placed around the country as part of the company’s limited commercial release. Cutera is planning for measured expansion of AviClear providers over the course of 2022.

Patients can visit the “Find a Provider” section of www.aviclear.com to find local treatment providers.

Research Method:

The survey was conducted online within the U.S. on behalf of Cutera, Inc among 500 sufferers of Mild, Moderate or Severe Acne. Patient data was weighted by gender, age, ethnicity, education, relationship status, marital status, and employment status to be representative of the broader population.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1 415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.