HelloFresh Partners with St. Mary’s Food Bank and TQL to Distribute Nearly 300,000 Meals to Community Members in Need

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, St. Mary’s Food Bank, and Total Quality Logistics (“TQL”), one of the largest freight brokerage and third-party logistics firms in North America, have teamed up as part of HelloFresh’s Meals With Meaning program to provide free meal kits to families and seniors facing food insecurity in Phoenix. With the help of local volunteers, the program provides 2,000 home delivered meal kits each week through St. Mary’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program and will distribute nearly 300,000 meals through the end of the year.

Each week, volunteers with St. Mary’s Food Bank will pack 8,000 meals beginning Monday, June 13th. The Meals with Meaning meal kits will be delivered directly to resident homes.

With fresh ingredients provided directly from HelloFresh’s distribution center in Phoenix, each meal kit consists of a step-by-step recipe card and all of the produce and proteins needed to make hearty meals like Squash & Bean Pasta with Creamy Sauce, BBQ Chicken with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots, Cheesy Chicken Skillet with Caramelized Onions, Rice & Squash, and Cheesy Taco Skillet with Beans, Bell Pepper & Tomato. The ingredients can also be used to create any dish the recipient would like based on their individual tastes or dietary needs.

“Combating hunger and assisting those facing food insecurity is a responsibility we take seriously at HelloFresh so we are looking forward to bringing our Meals with Meaning program to the Phoenix community,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “We are so thankful to St. Mary’s Food Bank and TQL for partnering with us so that families in need have access to fresh and healthy meals.”

“With skyrocketing inflation hitting just as several COVID-related government programs are ending, we’ve seen a concerning increase in the number of families and seniors who are turning to the food bank for help,” St. Mary’s President and CEO Tom Kertis said. “These incredible meal kits provided by HelloFresh are very much appreciated and will help us get the food directly to the most vulnerable clients in our community.”

“We are thrilled to donate our expertise to ease the logistics pressures felt by all and to cover the transportation cost of getting healthy food in the hands of those that need it through our Moves that Matter program,” TQL President Kerry Byrne said. “It’s a special partnership between HelloFresh, St. Mary’s Food Bank and TQL that proves, through collaboration along all steps in the supply chain, we can address food insecurity.”

The HelloFresh Meals with Meaning program first launched in 2020 as a direct response to the rising rates of food insecurity intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program operates in Newark, NJ, Brooklyn, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Atlanta and Phoenix. Since inception, HelloFresh has provided nearly 3 million meals through Meals with Meaning with the help of local community organizers who volunteer their time to pack and distribute the meal kits.

To learn more about the partnership and ways to volunteer, please visit www.stmarysfoodbank.org. To learn more about HelloFresh’s social impact initiatives through its Beyond the Box program, visit: https://www.hellofresh.com/pages/beyond-the-box.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading integrated food solutions group, operating across 17 international markets. In 2020, HelloFresh delivered more than 278 million meals to customers across the U.S. With a focus on helping Americans eat more sustainably, HelloFresh is the first carbon neutral meal-kit company. HelloFresh was named America’s Best Customer Service for Meal Kits in 2020 and voted the #1 most trusted meal kit brand in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder.

About St. Mary’s Food Bank

Celebrating its 55th year as the world’s FIRST Food Bank, St. Mary’s Food Bank is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization that alleviates hunger by efficiently gathering and distributing food to more than 900 partner agencies in Arizona that serve the hungry. Serving nine of Arizona’s 15 counties, the organization is a member of Feeding America, the national network of food banks, and is committed to volunteerism, building community relationships, and improving the quality of life for Arizonans in need. In Fiscal Year 2021, the Food Bank distributed an all-time record of 123 million pounds of food to Arizona families and children and garnered more than 75,000 volunteer service hours. Web site: wwwStMarysFoodBank.org Phone: 602-242-FOOD.

About TQL

Total Quality Logistics (TQL) creates greater supply chain efficiencies for our customers by combining industry-leading technology with unmatched customer service. Customers and carriers turn to us daily to solve their transportation needs with competitive pricing, continuous communication and a commitment to do it right — every time. Through our comprehensive portfolio of logistics services and network of 130,000+ carriers we move 3 million loads of freight annually. Our company and employees make the world a better place by donating thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars each year through TQL Cares and the TQL Foundation. We are proud to be the naming rights sponsor of TQL Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s FC Cincinnati. Founded in 1997 in Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL is one of the largest freight brokerage firms in North America, with 10,000+ employees in 56 offices across the U.S. Learn more at TQL.com.