ImmunoGen Announces Research Collaboration with Oxford BioTherapeutics to Develop Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced a multi-year collaboration to research novel, first-in-class ADCs with Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology and ADC-based therapies, utilizing ImmunoGen's proprietary linker-payload technology directed to novel targets identified via OBT's proprietary OGAP® discovery platform. The companies will support these research and development (R&D) efforts through joint funding and by using their respective proprietary technologies.

"OBT has demonstrated expertise in identifying novel targets for the development of specific antibodies - two key components to generating successful ADCs," said Stacy Coen, ImmunoGen's Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. "This expertise, combined with ImmunoGen's portfolio of cancer-killing payloads and linkers, will be instrumental as both companies work to develop novel ADCs designed to address cancers with high unmet need. We look forward to working with OBT as we expand and diversify our investment in ADC research capabilities, deepen our pipeline, and transition to a fully-integrated oncology company."

As part of the agreement, OBT will receive an upfront payment from ImmunoGen, reflecting OBT's preclinical programs to be included in the collaboration. After antibodies generated by OBT have been coupled with ImmunoGen's proprietary linker-payload technology, each company will have the opportunity to select one or more development programs to further develop on its own. Each company will be eligible to receive milestone payments based on the achievement of pre-specified development and regulatory milestones, as well as tiered royalties as a percentage of worldwide commercial sales, with respect to each program selected by the other company. Once a company has chosen a given program, it will be solely responsible for all R&D costs associated with that specific program.

"I am very enthusiastic about our new partnership with ImmunoGen, a leader in the development of ADCs," said Christian Rohlff, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford BioTherapeutics. "Their expertise, in combination with the unique targets from our OGAP® database, provides potential to strengthen our respective drug pipelines with novel and highly differentiated ADCs for cancer patients in need of novel therapeutic options."

ImmunoGen's portfolio is comprised of next-generation maytansinoid, DNA-acting, and novel camptothecin toxins and proprietary linkers. This collaboration will utilize novel targets identified by OBT combined with ImmunoGen's proprietary toxins and associated linkers. OBT has clinical experience with ImmunoGen's ADC platform and DM4 payload, which is utilized in OBT's lead program OBT076, an ADC currently in clinical trials as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian, and lung cancer.

