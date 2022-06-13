Granite’s Alaska Region to Execute Richardson Highway Resurfacing Project

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has received the approximately $13 million contract for the Richardson Highway MP 40-51 Resurfacing project. Located between Valdez, Alaska and Glennallen, Alaska, the project was awarded by Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Northern Region and will be funded by the federal government. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

The main scope of work is the grinding and paving of around 11 miles of the Richardson Highway. Additional improvements include replacement of cross culverts, guardrail, and bridge repairs.

“The Richardson Highway project expands our relationship with the Northern Region DOT&PF team and allows us to work on an essential piece of the state’s road infrastructure,” said Derek Betts, regional vice president. “We will be leveraging our portable crusher and hot plant on this job—a great win for our portable plants team that highlights some of Granite’s unique capabilities in the region.”

The project is expected to start in July 2022 and anticipated to be complete in July 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.