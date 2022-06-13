Fiber Broadband Association’s OpTIC Path™ Fiber Technician Training Program Expands Across North America

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Fiber Connect 2022, the Fiber Broadband Association announced that the Optical Telecom Installation Certification Path (OpTIC Path™) program pilot course successfully completed and the program is now expanding across North America. The OpTIC Path course is developing the skilled workforce of fiber technicians needed to support the significant increase in fiber network builds planned as the industry enters its largest investment cycle ever.

“Our research tells us that the recent federal funding for broadband infrastructure means that there will be more fiber deployed in the next five years than all the fiber deployed to-date. However, there is a current shortage of skilled workers in the fiber industry, and that will lead to stalled or failed projects and increasing costs,” said Deborah Kish, Vice President of Research and Workforce Development at the Fiber Broadband Association. “Our OpTIC Path program delivers fiber technicians to help ensure our industry can successfully leverage the monumental opportunity that is in front of us.”

Introduced at Fiber Connect 2021, the OpTIC Path program was launched at Wilson Community College with the pilot course starting in March 2022 and successfully concluded in May. The Fiber Broadband Association is rapidly expanding the OpTIC Path program working with schools and organizations across 25 states that are interested in the training program. High schools, trade schools, colleges, the U.S. Department of Labor, state workforce development programs, and veterans’ programs are eager to support and deliver the OpTIC Path course to build the skilled fiber workforce needed to close the digital divide.

The Fiber Broadband Association also sold out its first OpTIC Path Train the Trainer course at Fiber Connect 2022, with participation from colleges, contractors, telcos, and electric co-ops. The Train the Trainer course is specially designed to prepare instructors to deliver OpTIC Path course material.

“The OpTIC Path training program was designed to provide the knowledge and hands-on skills that new technicians need to build today’s and tomorrow’s fiber networks,” said Mark Boxer, Technical Manager, Solutions and Applications Engineering at OFS; Fiber Broadband Association Board Member; and Lead for Fiber Broadband Association Training and Certification Program. “We’re very pleased with the success of the pilot course and to see new trainees ready to hit the ground running.”

More information about the Fiber Broadband Association’s OpTIC Path training program can be found at www.fiberbroadband.org/fba-optic-optical-telecom-installation-certification.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.