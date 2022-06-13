Supima Partners With TextileGenesis to Set New Industry Benchmark on Traceability

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supima, the brand for American-grown Pima cotton, announces a strategic partnership with TextileGenesis™ to establish the new industry benchmark platform for authenticating cotton.

The Supima blockchain platform powered by TextileGenesis™ will digitally connect Supima’s comprehensive supply chain from the growers to the brand/retailers. Integrated with this digital platform, Supima’s technology partner Oritain™ will provide the forensic origin authentication for Supima cotton across the platform. The ability to independently validate the Supima content of products at every stage of the supply chain achieves unmatched authenticity and responsibility through the combination of forensic physical and digital authentication.

Since it was founded in 1954, SUPIMA® has been referred to as the “world’s finest cottons.” Today marks the next chapter in Supima’s ongoing leadership role in bringing the most trusted and robust verification solution to authentic premium fiber sourcing to the global fashion industry. SUPIMA® is fortunate to partner with brands and retailers that are leaders in transparency and responsible sourcing. This ground-breaking supply chain traceability platform will provide an underlying mechanism to collaborate with the partners in a transparent, and verifiable way.

TextileGenesis’ Fibercoin™ technology will be integrated into Supima’s licensing program and applied to all SUPIMA® branded fiber throughout the supply chain, creating a non-fungible digital token for every kilogram of Supima cotton that can be physically and forensically verified and authenticated by Supima from the farm through to the retail shelf. This pioneering effort for cotton sourcing sets a new standard for responsibility in the global textile industry and consumer marketplace. Supima is striving to bring deeper levels of authenticity and responsibility to cotton sourcing with greater support for equity and ubiquity for all partners in the supply chain.

“The Supima partnership with TextileGenesis provides for the very first time, undisputable proof of origin for consumer products all the way back to the fiber’s origin. This enables Supima’s partner brands to credibly claim advantages in terms of product quality and sustainability that are independently verifiable through both digital and forensic testing. There is no system like this for any other fiber. SUPIMA® partners will have the most authentic and trustworthy premium cotton source for all the current and future needs of luxury apparel and home textile products,” says Marc Lewkowitz, President and CEO of Supima.

“This collaboration is setting a new benchmark for the cotton and premium fiber’s industry, and paves a new path for the entire fashion eco-system. We are creatively combining three major innovations - digital-tokens based article-level traceability, forensic physical verification, and Supima brand-licensing - in a single integrated platform. It creates a new platinum standard in the industry for end-to-end traceability and physical verification,” says Amit Gautam, Founder and CEO of TextileGenesis.

ABOUT TEXTILEGENESIS

TextileGenesis is a market-leading traceability platform custom-built for the fashion and textile ecosystem. It has partnered with 40+ leading global brands to create fiber-to-retail traceability for sustainable, premium and certified materials. By the end of 2022, TextileGenesis will create traceability for 500 million+ units in the global fashion industry.

ABOUT SUPIMA

Supima is America’s luxury cotton: founded in 1954, the Supima brand, short for “Superior Pima,” designates an exclusive source of exceptional extra-long staple cotton responsibly grown only in the West and the Southwestern U.S. It is prized the world over by designers and discerning consumers who value its resilient strength, lasting color, indulgent softness, and durability.