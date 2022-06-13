Cegid Announces the Acquisition of UK Company StorIQ

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cegid, a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for finance (treasury, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors announces the acquisition of StorIQ, a London-based company with a staff of about thirty founded in 2015. The StorIQ in-store activity management platform is a valuable addition to Cegid’s retail portfolio, thereby bolstering its position as leader in retail POS solutions in France and worldwide.

StorIQ is particularly suitable for retailers with between 50 and 2,000 stores and already boasts around fifty clients including top brands such as Hugo Boss, Clarks, Douglas, Marks & Spencer International, Mountain Warehouse and Nespresso, some of which have deployed its solutions across the globe. StorIQ currently supports over 11,000 stores in more than 50 countries.

The StorIQ platform streamlines store activity planning and boosts productivity. The solution includes several modules:

- Task management and store communication: clear communication and prioritised tasks enable store managers to deliver brand standards and the expected in-store customer experience;

- Compliance: store visit reports, checklists, photo consolidation and associated reporting gives retail management teams real time visibility into store standards;

- Team Engagement: mobile learning (LMS), knowledge base and newsfeeds build employee engagement and support retention;

- Activity Planning: streamlines planning and communication for trading events and other in-store operational activity.

With 1,000 retailers running Cegid retail solutions in 75 countries, i.e. 75,000 connected stores, Cegid is helping speciality retailers and luxury brands transition to digital so as to better manage their omnichannel retail business, never miss a sale and tap into customer potential. The Cegid Retail unified commerce platform makes it possible to deliver an outstanding tailor-made shopping experience in stores worldwide. Thanks to StorIQ, the platform will now be able to cover all aspects of POS management.

StorIQ is an innovative solution built specifically for retail, and this acquisition cements Cegid’s expertise in all aspects of store operations - and further consolidates its international footprint. In addition, by improving employee experience in specialist retail, Cegid is securing its leadership in talent management.

“ More than ever, the future of bricks-and-mortar stores will depend on the ability of retailers to accelerate and adapt so as to offer outstanding customer experiences as well as innovative and convenient services - while simplifying and monitoring in-store team task management. By capitalising on the current offerings of Cegid and StorIQ, brands and retailers will be able to offer an exceptional unified shopping experience across their entire store network while tapping into new sales opportunities,” explains Cegid CEO Pascal Houillon. “ Our current and future customers will be able to benefit from the optimised POS activity management offered by StorIQ paving their way to success. That’s what Retail the New Way is all about.”

StorIQ co-founder and Managing Director Amy Bastow and all the company staff will be joining the Cegid Retail Business Unit headed by Nathalie Echinard.

About StorIQ

StorIQ is a neat and intuitive retail operations app that saves time and makes life easier for store teams and retail management teams. StorIQ streamlines communications and task management, helping store teams to deliver brilliant brand standards, and retail leaders to make sure their stores get every detail right every day – maximising the value of the store estate. StorIQ is the easiest retail operations app to implement, with the most retail-specific feature set, and a world-class aftercare programme that ensures StorIQ delivers outstanding long term engagement.

StorIQ supports 11,000 stores in 55 countries, and our customers include global brands and local specialists across all sectors.

Founded in 2015, the company has around 30 employees and is based in London.

For more information: https://www.storiq.net/

About Cegid

Cegid is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for finance (treasury, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors. With a solid full cloud business model, Cegid provides long term commitment to its customers, superior and distinctive experiences and helps companies of all sizes accelerate their digital business transformation, locally and worldwide. Cegid combines a forward looking and pragmatic approach of the business with strong capacity to innovate, an in-depth expertise in new technologies and a unique understanding of regulations and compliance. In today’s rapidly changing world, Cegid makes more possible by helping customers unleash their potential thanks to innovative and purposeful business solutions.

Bolstered by its strong international ambition and reach, Cegid has 3,600 employees and sells its solutions in 130 countries. Cegid reported annual revenues of €632 million (December 31 2021). Pascal Houillon has been the CEO since March 2017.

For more information: www.cegid.com/en