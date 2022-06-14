KBI Biopharma SA and Selexis SA Expand in Europe by Opening an Integrated Biologics Manufacturing Facility in Geneva, Switzerland

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBI Biopharma SA (KBI) and Selexis SA, both JSR Life Sciences companies, announced today that an expanded, fully-integrated mammalian contract development and manufacturing services facility is now open and operational in Geneva, Switzerland.

The ~94,000 square-foot integrated KBI/Selexis state-of-the-art facility builds upon the companies’ existing market foothold by combining best-in-class cell line development (CLD) and expert mammalian cell manufacturing in a single location. KBI and Selexis leverage their expertise and efficient end-to-end services for biomanufacturing clients.

This expansion enables industry-leading delivery of client programs through increased quality, efficiency, and time savings across a diverse portfolio of molecule formats. Under one roof, KBI and Selexis provide cell line transfection through cGMP drug manufacturing with Selexis’ specialized high-titer mammalian cell line development technologies and services and KBI’s cGMP bulk drug manufacturing for clinical and commercial requirements.

“This expansion in Geneva will provide our global clients with streamlined capabilities to support mammalian-based therapies,” said Mark W. Womack, Chief Executive Officer for KBI Biopharma and Selexis SA. “With a single touchpoint for best-in-class cell line development, process development, and manufacturing, clients experience heightened access to our process and product-based expertise.”

He added, “This facility expansion, together with our track record in the space, strengthens our commitment to deliver a seamless experience to the European biopharmaceutical community and clients around the globe.”

The fully integrated Selexis and KBI development platform has supported more than 60 clinical development programs with high productivity and robust product quality. The two companies have developed a seamless approach, to optimize the client experience.

“We have always been a science-driven, customer-centric company. This expansion in Geneva helps our clients optimize their complex biomanufacturing processes under accelerated timelines,” said Ulrich Valley, Senior Vice President, Operations & Site Head, KBI Biopharma, Geneva.

The KBI Biopharma facility will create more than 200 technical positions in development, operations, and quality assurance. The facility includes a suite of analytical testing laboratories and dual 2,000L single-use cGMP manufacturing trains with downstream processes capable of producing 8-10 kg yields per batch.

With the expanded Geneva facility now operational, KBI and Selexis will celebrate with ribbon-cutting activities and facility tours starting in July 2022.

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma SA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KBI Biopharma, Inc., and a JSR Life Sciences company. KBI Biopharma is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and accelerate drug development programs. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps clients advance drug candidates into the clinic and beyond. KBI serves its global clients with multiple locations in Europe and the USA. www.kbibiopharma.com.

About Selexis SA.

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners have utilized Selexis technologies to advance more than 158 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and manufacture ten commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company’s technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.