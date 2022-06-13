Shore Capital Announces Partnership with Moesle Meat Distribution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce it has formed a partnership with Moesle Meat Distribution Co. (“Moesle” or the “Company”), a wholesale meat distributor supplying beef, poultry, pork, seafood and other protein products to grocery retail, foodservice, and redistribution customers in the Midwest.

Moesle was founded in the 1940s and recently expanded into a new Class A distribution facility in southwest Chicago that has allowed the business to continue to scale and serve a diverse range of grocery and foodservice customers from independent stores to larger chains (20+ locations) with ordering and delivery, storage, and processing capabilities. In addition to the operations in Chicago, the Company has a facility location in Kansas City, KS, doing business as Queen Foods, primarily serving independent restaurants and grocery customers in Kansas and Missouri. Shore Capital is partnering with the Company’s CEO, Joel Janecek, and his team which has led Moesle through tremendous growth over the past five years.

“ Our partnership with Shore Capital will allow us to accelerate our organic growth through new customer acquisition, product and category expansion, and exploring opportunities to support our current and future customers with value-added processing capabilities,” said Janecek. “ We are confident that Shore’s playbook and resources will help us take Moesle to the next level, as we look to build on our existing business while also exploring add-on partnership opportunities with other distribution and processing companies in the Midwest.”

Moesle and Shore plan to invest in business development, sales & marketing, purchasing, technology systems, and warehouse and distribution infrastructure to further enhance operations and explore new growth avenues. Together, Moesle and Shore will also pursue inorganic growth opportunities through add-on acquisition partnerships to expand geographic coverage, category depth, and channel and format capabilities.

“ We could not be more excited to partner with the entire Moesle team and look forward to establishing a leading specialty distribution and processing platform in the Midwest and beyond,” said Richard Boos, Partner at Shore and Chairman of Moesle Meat Distribution. “ Joel and his team have built an impressive organization focused on delivering excellent customer service and a commitment to continuous improvement and high quality.”

“ Shore has been studying the specialty food distribution industry for several years and we are confident we have found the ideal starting point to build a regional platform. We will work hard to collaborate with Joel and the entire Moesle team to build on their success while maintaining the unique culture that has enabled the business to reach this milestone,” added Jeff Smart, Principal at Shore Capital.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About Moesle Meat Distribution

Moesle Meat Distribution is a specialty food distributor focused on providing beef, poultry, pork and seafood to the independent grocery retail, redistribution and foodservice channels in the Chicagoland area, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky. The Company is headquartered in Chicago, IL and has a facility in Kansas City, KS doing business as Queen Foods. For more information, please visit: https://moeslemeats.com/.