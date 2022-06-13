Certegy and Trust Payments to Collaborate on Offerings to Enhance Online Shopping Experiences

CLEARWATER, Fla. & ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certegy, a leading ACH payments and risk management company, today announced a new collaboration with Trust Payments, the disruptive leader in fintech specializing in frictionless commerce and value-added services, that will bring Certegy’s white label Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and BankPay offerings together with Trust Payments’ ecommerce and payment solutions to their combined merchants across the US. The partnership will premiere at the South East Acquirers Association 2022 Annual Conference.

Certegy’s white label BNPL and BankPay solutions will provide all of Trust Payments’ merchants spanning the most demanding business sectors - from travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services - a simple and convenient way to accept payments and pay out to their customers securely. Under the collaboration, all Certegy merchants will also benefit from access to Trust Payments’ broad product portfolio including payment gateway, verification tools and webshop building technology within its all-in-one eCommerce platform, Stor.

As part of the broader relationship, Trust Payments will be bringing the Certegy BNPL solution to its merchants to offer their end customers the opportunity to split the cost of a purchase easily and securely into several interest-free installments, while the merchant is still funded immediately for the full transaction. BankPay will allow Trust Payments merchants another simple and safe way for customers to make payments by connecting their preferred bank account. This digital, direct payment solution will enable Trust Payments merchants to enjoy lower risk and lower costs. For Certegy merchants that require a payment platform solution, BNPL and BankPay can be leveraged using the same payment credentials making the overall experience for the merchant convenient and frictionless - delivering a full services solution provided by the collaborative Trust Payments and Certegy partnership.

Stor, recently acquired by Trust Payments, is a powerful eCommerce platform that enables merchants to sell online direct to consumers. With extensive, easy-to-use built-in features, it’s the simple and fast way to build and scale an online shop, without the usual headaches and costs.

“We are excited to take this next step in the expansion of our innovative BNPL and BankPay offerings with our partnership with Trust Payments and to benefit from being able to offer their expansive portfolio of innovative products and services, including Stor to our customers,” said Greg Lipari, VP Strategy & Commercial Development, Certegy. “As digital payments continue to grow and evolve, it will become crucial for businesses to take the hassle out of providing BNPL and direct payment solutions to their clients. The combined offerings will give thousands of merchants the added benefit of offering payment flexibility options to their consumers, without redirecting them to a third-party site - combined with Trust Payments’ expertise, this will truly help to make the entire checkout process easier and more seamless.”

Launched in 2021, Certegy’ white label BNPL solution, targeted at mid-market and enterprise clients, leverages Certegy’s BankPay payment technology platform. Powered by best-in-class verification and risk management, the payment platform processes over $2 billion in ACH transactions annually, representing significant savings to merchants compared to credit or debit transactions.

“Our mission is to help merchants optimize business growth by creating and facilitating enhanced digital customer commerce experiences, bridging traditional and emerging verticals and markets in a responsible way. As we continue to help small businesses that struggle with digitization strategies, this partnership with Certegy will give them the access to provide BNPL and BankPay options in a safe and easy-to-use way to our merchants and open doors for us to collaborate with their customers too, ” said Jonathan O’Connor, Chief Commercial Officer & CEO of US, Trust Payments. “We’re excited to partner with Certegy to deliver a full service solution in response to multifaceted clients where we jointly deliver compliance and payments services to continue to add more value to our customers and deliver our Trust Payments solutions to their consumers’ needs.”

About Certegy

Certegy is a leading provider of payment & risk management technology for retailers and financial institutions across North America. Backed by more than 60 years of experience in payments, Certegy incorporates AI, machine learning and other innovations into its platform to securely serve today’s growing digital payment demand. Our technology allows businesses to expand their payment mix with ACH payments, leveraging our proprietary authorization systems, algorithms, and risk assessment decision-making platform to provide low risk, low cost transactions via mobile, web & point-of-sale. Analyzing up to 15 million transactions per month, Certegy’s platform, suite of products and expertise is trusted by thousands of well-known merchants for digital transaction success.

To learn more, please visit www.certegy.com.

About Trust Payments

Trust Payments, the disruptive leader in fintech specializing in frictionless payments and value-added services for SMEs. We provide on-demand Payments and Banking-as-a-Service services to help businesses grow and scale online, in-store, and on mobile. Trust Payments combines these services with powerful tools, such as loyalty management and instant eCommerce, engaging new innovative payments methods in crypto and bank transfers to drive Converged Commerce™.

Focusing on the small and medium sized business sector in the UK, EU, and the US, Trust Payments drives value for our clients through personalized services, secure and frictionless payments, and innovative products. Trust Payments has a global footprint, with over 400 people across 10 offices supporting the most demanding business sectors, from travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services, and an acquiring network of over 50 global banks and hundreds of alternative payment methods.

Trust Payments holds Visa and Mastercard Principal Memberships in the EU for cross-border business, licensed by both the Malta Financial Services Authority and UK Financial Conduct Authority, and holds licenses in 6 US States to carry out regulated payments in gaming. Find out more at trustpayments.com.