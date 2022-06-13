The Armored Group, LLC Receives Significant Order to Provide 4x4 Light Armored Vehicles “AMITAY” from the Israeli Ministry of Defense

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Armored Group, LLC (the “Company” or “TAG”) today announced that it received a significant order to provide 4x4 Light Armored Vehicles in a project called “AMITAY” from the NYC based mission of the Israeli Ministry of Defense. These units will be delivered to support the end user, and to maximize the safety and combat effectiveness of their armed forces.

TAG, LLC Executive Vice President Beau Gailey commented, “These vehicles will be the first line of defense for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). TAG continues to recognize the seriousness of our business. At the core of our business is enabling and protecting soldiers, men, and women in challenging operational conditions, and make sure they return home safely to their family and friends. Our solution was designed with that responsibility at the center. We worked with prior IDF operators to ensure each and every detail was designed for maximum effectiveness, as well as partnering with our in-country team, led by IAI ELTA, to ensure best in-class support throughout the program life by selecting ELTEL as our domestic service provider in Israel.”

TAG’s strategic partnerships will ensure delivery of these vehicles to support Israel’s overarching mission. The effort applied by the team is the perfect illustration of companies coming together to do what they each do best to ensure the end-user will receive the best available capabilities, and continued dedicated customer support.

Zvi Yarom, Vice President & General Manager, ELTA Land Systems, commented, "IAI ELTA congratulates TAG and is proud of the cooperation that has contributed to their selection as the winner of the 4x4 Light Armored Vehicles “AMITAY” competition. We look forward to continuing cooperation in the upcoming years."

About The Armored Group

Founded in 1992, The Armored Group (TAG) has 30 years of experience engineering, manufacturing, and customizing armored vehicles for use by government agencies, military organizations, law enforcement, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

TAG is now one of the largest full-line armored vehicle suppliers in the world and continues to set the standard for customization, reliability, and protection.

For more information on TAG Vehicle capabilities, visit www.armoredcars.com or email sales@tagdefence.com.