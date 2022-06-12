University of Phoenix Collaborations Create Apprenticeship to Degree Career Pathway Model for Employers

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is participating this week in the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Conference, Booth #4664, and highlighting its collaboration with apprenticeship groups to provide unique solutions for employers seeking to attract talent and increase retention and upskilling opportunities. University of Phoenix apprenticeship collaborations provide a framework for a clear pathway from registered apprenticeship programs to associate and bachelor’s degrees as well as skills development for worker mobility opportunities within a company.

The agreements, with companies including Apprentice Now (formerly Woz U) and Institute for American Apprenticeships (IAA), are supported by the University’s Workforce Solutions team.

“Our apprenticeship agreements help to expand a unique approach to workforce opportunities, retention and the cultivation of talent,” states Raghu Krishnaiah, chief operating officer at University of Phoenix. “We are collaborating to address barriers of time, expense, and degree so that employers can be intentional and inclusive and offer ‘earn while you learn’ options in the apprentice model career pathway.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, apprenticeships offer a proven track record of retention and lifetime earning advantage with access to hundreds of occupations in high growth as well as emerging industries. This includes average starting salary of $72,000 upon completion of an apprenticeship program, and an employment retention of 92% of apprentices after apprenticeship completion. The alternate career pathway of apprenticeship to college credit and degrees focuses on job skills rather than degree requirements and provides companies a practical method to attract and retain diverse talent.

“After serving in the military for 8 years and working in sales, I realized I had fallen in love with programming. I was self-taught and wanted to learn more and to gain more credibility. I then made a commitment to the Apprentice Now program and learned a lot – I went from being self-taught to a formal program of study,” shares Dustin Guichet, a current apprentice and student with University of Phoenix. “With the relationship that Apprentice Now has with University of Phoenix, I thought it would be a great decision to complete my degree and gain even more credibility in the field.”

The University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions team offers companies across diverse industries as well as community colleges tailored learning and career pathways to recruit, upskill, reskill, and retain their workforce in an affordable and timely manner. Their flexible solutions are aligned to workplace needs and feature live support, career guidance and support tools, education programs, learning pathways, and credit options, including certificates, workshops, single courses, degree programs, or any combination of these tools.

Learn more here about University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions.

