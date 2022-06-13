Bryan Garnier & Co Initiates the Coverage of Median Technologies with a “Buy” Recommendation

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (ALMDT) announces today the publication of an initiation report by Bryan Garnier & Co, a pan-European investment bank focusing on growth companies.

In the initiation report published on June 10, 2022, Bryan Garnier & Co initiates the coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation and values the company at 40 euros per share.

About Bryan Garnier & Co: Bryan, Garnier & Co is a European, full-service growth-focused independent investment banking founded in 1996. The firm provides equity research, sales and trading, private and public capital raising as well as M&A services to growth companies and their investors. It focuses on key growth sectors of the economy including Technology, Healthcare, Consumer and Business Services. Bryan, Garnier & Co is a fully registered broker dealer authorized and regulated by the FCA in Europe and the FINRA in the U.S. Bryan, Garnier & Co is headquartered in London, with additional offices in Paris, Munich, Stockholm, Oslo and Reykjavik as well as New York and Palo Alto. The firm is a member of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information: www.bryangarnier.com

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com