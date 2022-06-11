GlossWire Announces the Top Ten Finalists for its Pitch Competition with Influential Panel of Industry Expert Judges and a $10,000 Grand Prize

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlossWire is pleased to announce the Top 10 Finalists for its virtual GlossPitch Competition. GlossWire’s 200+ beauty brands were invited to apply to pitch in front of some of the most influential people in the beauty, lifestyle and tech industries, while competing for the chance to claim a grand prize of $10,000 USD to assist in supporting their businesses.

The finalists will have the opportunity to share their stories, the inspiration behind their brands, how these unprecedented times have impacted their businesses and how they would use the money. In the interactive competition, viewers will be given the opportunity to vote on the outcome along with the panel of esteemed judges who will be making the final decision. The winner of this competition will receive a grand prize of $10,000 USD and a 1:1 mentoring session with the judges.

“ It is my great pleasure to announce the finalists of our virtual pitch competition. The GlossPitch Competition focuses on what I feel passionately about, elevating new brands in the beauty space who have a distinct point of view and passion for storytelling,” said Kimberly Carney, GlossWire CEO and Founder. “ It is vital for GlossWire to foster and support the next generation of beauty brands and give them both the financial and mentoring support that they need.”

“ I am beyond thrilled to see the brand finalists for our upcoming GlossWire pitch competition,” stated Samantha Yanks, GlossWire Head of Brand Strategy. “ They represent the leaders across the globe who are truly innovating the beauty and grooming space. From female-founders to Black-owned brands, conscious beauty to those revolutionizing thoughtful packaging, these brands are recasting what the future of beauty will be.”

GlossWire received applicants worldwide, including France, Lebanon, Lithuania, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, U.S and more. Special congratulations to our 10 finalists that will be pitching their brands on June 15th, 2022, at 4PM EDT.

The Ten Finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

The 10 finalists will have the unique opportunity to pitch in front of recognized executives and influencers in the beauty, retail and tech industries including Amanda Boyle, Beauty Director for Fairchild Media Group; Briggitta Hardin, Co-Founder of NFZD Beauty; Cynthia Hollen, CEO & Co-Founder of MAVI and GlossWire Advisory Board Member; Joe Wong, Owner of Baxter of California and GlossWire Advisory Board Member; Paris Roche, Head of Business Development for Amazon Premium Beauty; and Susanah Zeffiro, Senior Client Partner, Beauty for Spotify and GlossWire Advisory Board Member. Kimberly Carney, GlossWire CEO and Founder, and Ali Bouhouch, Chief Technology Officer of Szentia, will serve as the event’s moderators.

“ This pitch competition brings together the skills, connections and platforms of industry experts who have a deep understanding of their businesses,” further stated Carney. “ The opportunity for the grand prize winner to receive feedback from leaders in technology and beauty as well as the mentorship they will receive from the judges is invaluable. The prize money is an extra bonus for the winners, allowing them to invest in the growth of their brands.”

Register in advance for this live event on June 15th, at 4PM EDT:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f7Dq_TmlRc6asoqUNNZb6Q

About GlossWire:

GlossWire is a high-growth two-sided discovery and shopping marketplace connecting brands and consumers through data-driven technology and real-time actionable insights. For the B2B side, GlossWire is a datahub to help navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For the B2C side, GlossWire offers organic discovery of worldwide beauty by leveraging technology to personalize the customer experience. We achieve this through our own social integration tools, such as swiping, liking and sharing to engage the consumer and build community. This interactive experience encourages the consumer to be the influencer – and their feedback becomes part of essential brand decision making. Through its market-leading app and web experience, GlossWire customers can shop a curated edit of 15,000+ products, sourced from 200+ beauty brands from around the world. The company is owned by Wire Holdings, Inc., backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, retail, and tech spaces, and well-known for its popular contemporary Fashion app and web-based platform — FashWire. To learn more about GlossWire, visit www.glosswire.com.