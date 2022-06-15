BlockFills Partners with TPAC Capital to Launch Cryptocurrency Structured Product Capabilities for Institutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announced its partnership with TPAC Capital, LLC (“TPAC”) to offer institutions with cryptocurrency structured product solutions. TPAC is the cryptocurrency joint venture of Pack Creek Capital, LLC and Finance Michigan, Inc., both of whom are commodities industry leaders.

BlockFills will be one of the few global digital asset electronic trading firms to offer institutions with tailored cryptocurrency structured product options. In addition, institutions like banks, hedge funds and others in the financial services sector will have the opportunity to offer structured product solutions for their clients through this partnership.

Customized structured product solutions help institutions manage cryptocurrency exposure and develop solutions that assist with risk-return objectives, return enhancement, cost reduction, crypto pricing volatility and cash flow management.

" Institutions have sought increasingly customizable strategies to help maximize their cryptocurrency investments while hedging against or capitalizing on market volatility,” said Nick Hammer, co-founder and CEO of BlockFills. “ This structured product solution is our answer for these institutions. Combining TPAC’s 40-plus years of experience tailoring such solutions for volatile commodities with our best-in-class electronic trading technology solutions like Vision and Phoenix, institutions now have more customization and control over their cryptocurrency investment strategies."

“ This integration with BlockFills will help shape the future of institutional digital asset and crypto trading,” said Michael Ortiz, Founder of TPAC. “ Now, with our customizable structured product solutions available, BlockFills clients can structure the right cryptocurrency investment solution that works for them, combining nonlinear and linear options on a case-by-case basis that will benefit their business and investment strategies.”

Based out of Chicago and founded in 2018, BlockFills is one of the fastest growing crypto liquidity and technology providers globally. Their digital asset technology is already serving over 800 institutional clients across 50 countries.

To reach BlockFills regarding business opportunities, please email trade@blockfills.com, or for more information, please visit www.blockfills.com.

To learn more about TPAC, email info@tpaccapital.com, or visit www.tpaccapital.com.

About Structured Products

Structured products are a combination of options (puts and calls) combined into a pre-packaged trade. These trades are not offered on “legacy” or decentralized finance (DeFi) exchanges at this time and are considered “over-the-counter” (OTC) in legacy markets. The pre-packaged trade is negotiated between BlockFills and the prospective institutional client.

The primary benefit of structured product solutions is customization. Specifically, these solutions give institutions the ability to define risk parameters by customizing size, timeframe, desired payout and duration of the trade. Structured products also offer an alternative liquidity source.

About BlockFills

BlockFills is a disruptive financial technology firm dedicated to the provision of end-to-end solutions for global crypto currency market participants. The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that solves major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives, and lending markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector.

About TPAC

TPAC Capital, LLC is a newly formed provisional swaps dealer by Pack Creek Capital and Finance Michigan, Inc. The traders at TPAC are leaders in structured products with extensive careers running some of the largest OTC desks in the commodities markets. TPAC focuses on bringing innovative structures and exotic options to the emerging markets of cryptocurrency starting with Bitcoin and Ethereum. As a dealer, TPAC offers competitive pricing, trades that suit the clients’ risk profile, and educational materials in order for all clients to trade structured products with a strong knowledge base. Please reach out to hear more about the library of cryptocurrency structured products that are ready to offer.

RISK DISCLOSURE AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of all of the money invested. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.