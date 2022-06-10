United Steelworkers Union and National Steel Car Meet to Re-Open Facility

HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today in what is being called a “productive meeting” between top officials at the United Steelworkers union (USW) and National Steel Car, the company and union agreed to work together to make changes at the facility to improve health and safety conditions for the approximately 2,000 workers employed there.

USW Local 7135 represents 1,400 members at National Steel Car. Operations at National Steel Car in Hamilton have been closed for two days after a worker was killed on the job on June 6.

The union and company will be working in the days ahead to get workers safely back on the job on Monday, June 13.

With the focus on returning to work and making improvements to operations, the union will not be available for comment at this time.

