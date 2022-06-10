Spectrio Launches All-New Spectrio Cloud Content Management Software

Brief video presentation of some of the new features within the recently-launched Spectrio Cloud Content Management Software.

Brief video presentation of some of the new features within the recently-launched Spectrio Cloud Content Management Software.

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrio, one of the nation’s leading providers of comprehensive digital signage solutions, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned Spectrio Cloud content management system. Informed by years of user feedback, the all-new Spectrio Cloud CMS features an enhanced user experience, allowing clients to create and manage all their digital experiences and Spectrio products through a single platform. The release of the new Spectrio Cloud CMS advances the company’s initiative to create a unified software solution for its customer engagement products and services.

With this release, Spectrio’s clients are now presented with an even easier-to-navigate portal, serving as a springboard to launch all of the digital experiences provided by Spectrio. This unified interface makes it easier for clients to find, create, preview, and schedule digital content out to their networked screens and kiosks.

“At Spectrio, we are always looking for ways to make content management simple and intuitive for our clients, so they can create and deploy the content they need quickly and easily,” said Brandon Mullins, Vice President of Product at Spectrio. “We’ve simplified the look and feel of the CMS, giving clients an enhanced, modern experience that makes the process of updating digital content faster and more efficient.”

Spectrio employees also utilize Spectrio Cloud to provide enhanced customer service, optimize customer experiences and connect with other digital tools and applications. The new CMS allows employees to assist clients, search the company’s knowledge base, utilize internal reporting tools, and more.

Spectrio was named as a G2 Digital Signage Leader in the Winter 2022 report. In 2021, Spectrio’s digital signage software was included on Capterra’s Digital Signage Shortlist, receiving a “Top Performer” nod for its high score in both popularity and user ratings. The company was also recognized as “Best Overall Video Marketing Company” in the 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for its comprehensive suite of products and services that make it simple for clients to create and implement video marketing in their businesses.

About Spectrio

Spectrio is a leading provider of comprehensive digital signage solutions that empowers clients to transform their business locations into modern, dynamic destinations for customers and employees. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., and founded in 2002, Spectrio serves over 150,000 franchise and enterprise locations in multiple industries, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, healthcare, and financial services. With supporting offerings geared towards Overhead Music, On-Hold Messaging, WiFi Marketing, and more, Spectrio offers businesses a complete customer engagement solution at scale. For more information, visit www.Spectrio.com.