Capture and PhotoRepairPro Join Forces to Give Back to Military and Veteran Families

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capture and PhotoRepairPro have partnered to create The Memory Makeover Project, an initiative to give back to military and veteran families while helping others preserve photo, film and video memories.

“Our two companies have worked together for over a decade supporting major photo retailers, including Walmart, Costco, CVS and others. Today we have joined forces to start a new mission: To help families preserve their fading photo, film and video memories,” said Lisa McCabe, CEO of Capture.

“We are most excited about our initiative to give back to military and veteran families,” adds Paul Good, Founder/CEO of PhotoRepairPro. “Until May 23, 2023, 5% of sales revenue will be donated to Fisher House Foundation, a charity that builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.”

The initiative launched on the 30th Season of Military Makeover with Montel®, hosted by Montel Williams, airing on Lifetime and the American Forces Network.

TheMemoryMakeoverProject.com was enlisted and entrusted alongside expert designers, contractors, landscapers, and other professionals to rebuild the home of an extraordinarily heroic and deserving military family, the Zieglers.

The show’s production staff organized the family’s old photos in need of repair, then handed them off to TheMemoryMakeoverProject.com for restoration. Longtime partner Walmart Photo kindly donated the wall mounted prints for the gallery wall.

“I loved that we were able to take memories of our veteran family and have them fixed to use as wall art. It’s fun to work with companies that care about our veteran families,” said show designer, Jennifer Bertrand.

The team from Capture gifted the Zieglers a Time Capsule, the company’s simplified media shipping kit, to fill up with any video, film, photo and digital content. “We’re thrilled to offer professional digitization services so that the Zieglers may preserve their memories and share them online,” said McCabe.

About:

TheMemoryMakeoverProject.com: Photo, film and video preservation services donating 5% to military and veterans.

Capture: Film and Video Transfer Services

PhotoRepairPro: Photo Restoration Services

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show offering hope and a helping hand to members of our military and their loved ones.

Justin and Kristie Ziegler: Featured family

Fisher House Foundation: Serving military and veteran families.