CAMS Awarded O&M Services Contract for Hallador Energy’s Merom Generating Station

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), an industry leading asset management and operations and maintenance (O&M) services provider, announced today that it was awarded an O&M contract to support Hallador Energy Company (Hallador) and its Merom Generating Station (Merom), a 1,000 MW coal-fired power generating station in Indiana.

Located in Sullivan County, IN., Merom employs a workforce of approximately 220 and can power up to 200,000 homes at full capacity. As the O&M provider, CAMS is committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient generation of electricity 24/7.

“We are excited to partner with Hallador Energy in providing reliable baseload power to the MISO region,” said Greg Bobrow, CAMS Chief Operating Officer. “We welcome the Merom employees to the CAMS family and look forward to their continued contributions and service.”

Earlier this year, Hallador Energy announced that its new wholly owned subsidiary, Hallador Power Company, LLC, would acquire Hoosier Energy’s Merom pant. Per the agreement, Hoosier will purchase 100% of the plant’s energy and capacity through May 2023, reducing purchases to 22% of energy output and 32% of its capacity beginning in June 2023 and through 2025. Throughout the Merom acquisition, CAMS has supported Hallador’s commercial team, providing due diligence and O&M transition services.

Heath Lovell, President of Hallador Power Company, LLC, highlighted CAMS O&M experience and said, “As we continue to see the importance of baseload and dispatchable power to mitigate the risks of both blackouts and high energy prices, Hallador Power is proud to partner with CAMS, who has the knowledge and expertise to assure that Merom is operating at its highest level.”

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets. We add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ assets located throughout the U.S. and internationally. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. For more information, visit www.camstex.com.

About Hallador

Hallador Energy Company has been leading exploration in energy sourcing since 1951. The name Hallador is Spanish for “one who leads the way;” this has been the company mantra for strategic positioning for long-term opportunities. Beginning with roots in oil and gas exploration, then evolving to concentrate on coal development and transportation delivery, to today where we add renewables to the mix. Our customers, large-scale utilities, seek to decarbonize by evaluating the make-up of their generation. Our renewable energy generation can help them provide the grid stability they need and the shift to renewables they want. Our commitment to our employees, customers, and shareholders remains strong with this ever-evolving flexibility. For more information, please visit www.halladorenergy.com