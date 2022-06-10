Trending Beauty Brand Luxx Sold Over 1,000 Air Pro Hair Stylers in Less Than an Hour

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxx, the beauty company created by women to inspire confidence in women everywhere, has released the Luxx Air Pro 2™, an all-in-one hair dryer and styler that produces salon-quality looks at home without damaging users’ hair. Designed to style hair without clamping mechanisms or excessive heat, the easy-to-use kit comes with a set of pre-styling, curling, smoothing, and volumizing tools.

Luxx Store launched in 2020 to offer women comprehensive beauty solutions that use innovative technology to make cosmetology more simple, accessible, and empowering. Notably, despite the product's premium appearance, as conveyed by the name, the price tag may come as a surprise to many. Having said that, LUXX is not only a must-have item for everyone, but it is also a good-value investment that caters to all lifestyles, providing the ladies fantastic hair every day as if they just stepped out of the salon.

“Women Empowerment is the #1 motto for us here at Luxx,” said Pia Cynthia, Founder and CEO of Luxx. “We aspire to create something that enhances natural beauty to help women fall in love with their true selves.”

According to the brand, on April 1st, 2022, the date their new hair tool was released, a whopping 1,000 Luxx dryers were sold out in less than an hour. This can be attributed to a long list of real users-turned-influencers online who portrayed the Air Pro's user-friendly and versatile features. Many of their videos went viral on the internet, and one received over 5,000,000 views in two days. In response, the brand had to place the item on a pre-order list. However, Cynthia stated today that they are "ready to offer the experience of hair salons everywhere in the world," expanding their stock and delivery to be available globally.

The release of the Luxx Air Pro 2™ marks a significant step toward the company’s goal of revolutionizing the beauty industry through creative technology. Developed with negative ions to break up water molecules and dry hair faster, the holistic tool features the Luxx Hypersonic Motor – a low-noise, powerful Triple Airflow technology that allows a swift hairstyling experience. The set also includes 18 Cm Curl Barrels, which are premium and longer 18 cm barrels with both clockwise and anti-clockwise patterns to help create seamless, symmetrical curls.

The Luxx Air Pro 2™ is available for a standard retail price of $299 and will be available for purchase online on its website, luxxstore.com.

About Luxx

The Luxx Store started its journey with the motto Women Empowerment and has been committed to helping women acknowledge their worth since. Created by women for women, Luxx’s innovative technology cultivates comprehensive beauty solutions that empower women to curate high-end looks without high-end price tags. Luxurious yet accessible, Luxx provides high quality products that help women to fall in love with their true selves.

To learn more about Luxx’s commitment to affordable, high-quality beauty, head to https://www.luxxstore.com/ and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.