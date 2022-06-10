Re-branding of Rösti Stuft Spuds™ Showcased at Fancy Food Show

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crispy Filled, Inc. is pleased to announce the re-branding of its Rösti brand of crispy filled potato products, under the new brand name, Rösti Stuft Spuds™. The change in brand name, accompanied with a re-design of the carton graphics was made in response to market research data and consumer feedback received during the brand’s first full year in the market.

Stephen Caldwell, Crispy Filled, Inc. founder, CEO and President stated, “The Rösti brand of Crispy Shredded Potato products filled with meats, cheeses, veggies and spices exceeded our expectations in the market. However, we frequently faced the need to explain and educate consumers regarding their question … what is a Rosti? We addressed the issue by reinforcing the brand identity and messaging with a stronger brand name, enhanced package design and more appetizing product imagery. We believe that the product benefits will be easier for consumers to understand and result in increased purchases.”

The company is excited to showcase the re-branded Rösti Stuft Spuds at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City, June 12-14 at the Javitz Convention Center. Crispy Filled, Inc. will also launch a new complimentary product line of crispy filled Cheese Bites under the new brand name, Fundu Cheese Bites™ at the show. Caldwell added, “We will continue our aggressive innovation and marketing of several types of filled frozen products. Like Rosti Stuft Spuds, the Fundu Cheese Bites product line is another first to market, category creator.”

Both the Rösti Stuft Spuds and the new Fundu Cheese Bites will be showcased at the Crispy Filled, Inc. Booth #7158. Show attendees will be able to try samples of these most innovative and unique crispy filled treats.

Rosti Stuft Spuds products can be found at over 1,700 retailer stores across the United States including Whole Foods Markets nationally, Schnucks, Fred Meyer, and several Safeway / Albertsons divisions and they’re also available from QVC.

ABOUT Crispy Filled, Inc.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Crispy Filled, Inc. is a rapidly growing company founded by Stephen & Lory Caldwell in 2017. The company is focused on marketing good-for-you, filled frozen products that satisfy consumers demand for convenient, great tasting, premium quality food products that fit well with today's busy active lifestyles.

Since beginning sales in fall 2019, the Rösti brand is sold in hundreds of quality retailers throughout the USA and on QVC. Rösti even received Dave Venable's much sought after "Happy Dance", a distinction reserved for only the most exciting products that appear on QVC.

The traditional Swiss Rösti originated in Bern, Switzerland in the early 1800’s as peasant food bringing families around the table to enjoy simple and delicious meals together. The Caldwell’s have been perfecting a delicious, hand-held version of the crispy filled potato, with a more modern sensibility to enjoy around their family’s table. They developed and launched Rösti to share their family’s favorites with families everywhere.

For more information, visit www.stuftspuds.com.