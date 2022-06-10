National Hispanic Energy Policy Council Launches at Puerto Rican Summit in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Hispanic Energy Policy Council launched on Friday to advocate for affordable, reliable energy and highlight the outsized energy burden faced by Hispanic families in the U.S., The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FSHCC) announced on Friday.

FSHCC will house the council and work in coordination with Houston-based Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA), the leading energy and environmental advocate for families and small businesses, to build a bipartisan coalition of leaders of Hispanic groups from across the country. FSHCC CEO and President Julio Fuentes will chair the council, while CEA Southwest Director Matthew Gonzales will serve as vice chair from New Mexico.

“The rampant inflation and record gasoline prices all Americans are facing right now is bad enough, but Hispanic families bear a 20% higher energy cost burden than the median U.S. family,” Fuentes said. “Transportation costs are soaring with no end in sight, and this especially hurts many Hispanic entrepreneurs, workers and small businesses across the country.”

“There has never been a more important time than now to unify the strength of America’s diverse Hispanic populations into a single voice that highlights our perspectives on something all Americans need: affordable and accessible energy,” Fuentes said. “The council will also ensure policy makers hear our voice when it comes to bad ideas, such as disadvantaging American energy production while courting dictators like Venezuela’s corrupt and illegitimate president to sell oil.”

“We are pleased to serve the council as part of our continuous advocacy for policies that increase energy affordability and reliability for all American families and small businesses,” Gonzales said. “CEA looks forward to working with the council to help educate elected leaders, policy makers and the Hispanic public on what good energy policy choices look like, in an era when America’s energy policy is clearly broken.”

New members of the council will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

About the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was founded in 2000 in response to the tremendous growth of Florida’s Hispanic population. It’s partnered with nearly 40 local Hispanic chambers and business associations in the State of Florida. Today, FSHCC is Florida’s only statewide economic development organization dedicated toward Hispanic business owners and is ranked by the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and MBE Connect Magazine as one of the top five Hispanic chambers in the country. Visit www.FSHCC.com.

About Consumer Energy Alliance

Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) is the leading voice for sensible energy and environmental policies for consumers, bringing together families, farmers, small businesses, distributors, producers, and manufacturers to support America’s environmentally sustainable energy future. With more than 550,000 members nationwide, we are committed to leading the nation’s dialogue around energy, its critical role in the economy, and how it supports the vital supply chains for the families and businesses that depend on them. CEA works daily to encourage communities across the nation to seek sensible, realistic, and environmentally responsible solutions to meet our nation’s energy needs.