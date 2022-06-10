Orion Group Expands Facilities Maintenance Platform through Partnership with American Project & Repair

BRIGHTON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services platform backed by Alpine Investors, announced today that it has partnered with American Project & Repair (AP&R). AP&R is a leading national facilities maintenance (“FM”) company based in Brighton, MI, and is Orion FM’s first partner specializing in interior services. Orion is building a national FM platform by partnering with exceptional founder-owned facility services businesses and providing resources to help fuel their next chapters of growth.

AP&R specializes in providing handyman, plumbing, electrical, and locksmith services across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It was founded in 1998 by industry-veteran Ted Mastrucci and has continued to grow over the past 24 years through its commitment to long-term partnerships with customers, collaboration with service partners, and dedication to superior service, no matter what. Over the next year, Ted will begin to transition his leadership to his long-standing deputy Erin Lucas. Seasoned managers and customer and vendor representatives, Meghan Petchell, Amanda Knezevich and Brandon Keller will continue in their leadership roles.

“Ted has created a unique interior service offering that prioritizes long-term relationships with service partners and advocating for customers. His industry expertise and commitment to excellence is inspiring and I am thrilled to welcome AP&R to the Orion FM platform,” said Isaiah Brown, co-CEO of Orion.

“It has been an exciting and rewarding 24 years leading American Project & Repair, but I knew the time had come to begin to take a step back. I was looking for a company that would value my team, customers and service partners as much as I did, and that’s what I found with Orion,” said Ted Mastrucci, owner of AP&R. “We’ve had a great 24 years and I’m confident that AP&R’s growth and quality will only continue to increase as part of the Orion FM network.”

“American Project & Repair has built a close-knit family dedicated to their customers’ interior service needs. The leadership has a combined 75+ years of industry experience and brings a wealth of knowledge to the Orion FM platform. I look forward to a long relationship with the AP&R team as we build out our FM network of providers,” said Jacquie O’Connor, CEO of Orion FM.

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with leading family-owned service providers. Orion plans to build a national platform by investing in leading local businesses with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

About American Project & Repair

AP&R was founded in 1998 by Ted Mastrucci who wanted to build a strong facilities maintenance solution capable of creating a safe and comfortable work environment for its local customers while ensuring fair and equitable treatment for service partners. Ted also wanted to duplicate this reliability across the country so that his clients could streamline their businesses. Over the last 20+ years, AP&R has built deep relationships with customers and service partners alike and has developed a nationwide network of licensed experts from a variety of trades, available on demand for facilities maintenance. AP&R’s motto is: “We Expect More.”

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven investment firm and Certified B Corporation® committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in growing middle-market companies in the services and software industries. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.3 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit alpineinvestors.com.