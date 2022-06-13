Urban One and Chevrolet Partner on “Real Talk Drives Real Change” and season 2 of “More Than That with Gia Peppers”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban One and Chevrolet announced today that they will continue their partnership, using their resources and platforms to create positive social and economic impact within Black communities across America. The second year of their partnership kicks off with two campaigns premiering in June, to create spaces for conversation to be both held and heard to enable actionable change resulting in true progress.

On the first anniversary of Juneteenth being established as a Federal holiday, One Solution, the award-winning division of Urban One, and Chevrolet will explore historical, contemporary, and future Black experiences against the racialized ideals of the American Dream through special episodes of the award-winning podcast, More Than That with Gia Peppers (produced in partnership with media agency dentsu). Additionally, anew cross-platform campaign, Real Talk Drives Real Change will bring the experience to life with a four-market tour that begins in June with content also shared on Urban One platform for worldwide viewing.

Read full press release here.

About dentsu International:

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists.

www.dentsu.com Follow us on social @dentsuUSA.

About Urban One:

Urban One

We Inform.

We Inspire.

We Entertain.

We are the largest distributor of urban content in the country. For more than 35 years, Urban One has been the leading voice speaking to Black America. First, as the largest local urban radio network. Then, as the largest syndicator of urban programming. Yes, we can even claim our position as the largest African American owned television network and distributor of digital urban content.

Our brands are unsurpassed. Our content is relevant. Our reach is unparalleled. No other multimedia company reaches 82% of Black America. We proudly wear our banner and lift our voice as we ‘Represent Black Culture’ boldly, courageously and unapologetically.

Despite the medium, TV One, Radio One, Reach Media, iOne Digital or One Solution, we create content that REPRESENTS people whose impact has touched every fiber of American life. That’s what makes us experts. We are creators and distributors. We are developers and executors. We provide solutions to advertisers seeking a deeper customer engagement. And we are the answer for urban enthusiasts wanting content to satisfy their mind, body and spirit.

We are ONE.

ONE company serving a diverse people all seeking ONE thing…URBAN.

ABOUT THE MORE THAN THAT JUNETEENTH x CHEVROLET PARTNERSHIP

One Solution continues its partnership with media agency Dentsu for the More Than That with Gia Peppers podcast series. Host Gia Peppers will be joined by notable influencers and experts to discuss the significance of Juneteenth and share visions of Black liberation – sponsored by Chevrolet.

With Dentsu’s ongoing effort to support black voices, Gia Peppers continues this amazing series on Urban One, Spotset, and American Urban Radio Networks. The series, exclusively distributed by Black-owned and operated businesses – is available on all major podcast platforms.