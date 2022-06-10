Namida Lab advances Breast Cancer Screening for women with Dense Breasts using biomarkers in Tears

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwest Arkansas-based Namida Lab is conducting a clinical research study designed for women with dense breast tissue to evaluate the performance of Melody®, a tear-based breast cancer screening test, as a supplemental tool to current methods. (NCT05268224)

Dense breast tissue is not rare. Approximately 50% of mammograms detect dense tissue. These black and white images can measure the amount of glandular and connective tissues compared to fatty tissue. Dense breast tissue appears white on a mammogram, which may obscure other white appearing, yet clinically relevant findings, such as calcifications, masses, or tumors, thus challenging accurate diagnosis. Many states now require providers to notify women if they have dense breasts.

The tear collection study will begin in June 2022 at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and continue over the course of 6 months with the goal of enrolling 100 women. Namida Lab intends to fully fund the study such that participants will incur no cost.

How does it work?

Patients who have previously been identified as having dense breast tissue and are scheduled for a screening mammogram will be given the opportunity to enroll in the study. Study participants will have their tear sample collected by placing a strip of filter paper in the lower eyelid for a total of 5 minutes. The test strip will be forwarded to Namida Lab for evaluation of breast cancer markers.

“This study will lead to incredible outcomes to implement Melody® as a part of the current screening process for women with dense breast tissue, since the results of Melody® are not limited by tissue type, and therefore a promising avenue in detecting breast abnormalities,” says Namida Lab VP of Product Development and Innovation, Anna Daily PhD.

If you are interested in learning more or being a part of current studies at Namida Lab, please visit Clinical Trials at Namida Lab. To learn more about enrolling in the study at MD Anderson, please visit Clinical Trials at MD Anderson

About Namida Lab

Namida Lab Inc. is a product stage biotechnology company specializing in development and commercializing proteomics tests. Namida operates a high complexity CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certified lab in addition to a Research & Development Lab to create and validate screening and diagnostic tools utilizing the untapped power of tears. Focusing on the oncology space, covering screening and diagnostics, their team consists of prominent scientists and industry professionals to improve diagnostic testing and patient outcomes. Namida Lab will be releasing their at-home risk assessment test, Auria™, a direct-to-consumer short-term breast health assessment test, in late 2022. To learn more, please visit www.auria.care