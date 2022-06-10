NTT Solmare: Season Two of the Obey Me! Anime, Which Is Based on the Hit Game With Over Seven Million Downloads, Will Be Releasing in July!

Season two of the Obey Me! anime will be releasing in July! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Season two of the Obey Me! anime will be releasing in July! (Graphic: Business Wire)

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“Obey Me!” — a mobile game by NTT Solmare Corporation (Headquarters: Chuo Ward, Osaka, Japan; President: Toshiaki Asahi, hereafter referred to as “NTT Solmare,”) that was released overseas in 2019 and in Japan in 2020 and has gained a massive following will be releasing season two of “Obey Me! The Anime” this July following its release of season one in 2021.

“So addictive!” “Obey Me! The Anime” has taken social media by storm! The seven demon brothers will be back and better than ever!

“Obey Me! The Anime” garnered more than three million views on its first three episodes when they debuted on YouTube in 2021. Returning for a second season this year, “Obey Me! The Anime” is bringing back the brothers cooler, funnier, and more powerful than ever!

In March, during “Obey Me! Meet and Greet Spring 2022,” a live worldwide stream on the Obey Me! YouTube channel where the actors touched on various things, the new season was announced and key art was released to much praise ahead of season two. This time, however, NTT Solmare will be releasing the key art in its entirety.

Archive of the live worldwide stream, “Obey Me! Meet and Greet Spring 2022”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChHTatztsQY

The ending theme will once again be done by the Obey Me! Boys!

The cool ending theme song and animation that displayed the lively antics of the demon brothers’ life was hugely popular in season one of the anime. Season two will once again see the Obey Me! Boys work on the ending theme song together!

Colored Pencil Animation Japan is still in the animation seat

Colored Pencil Animation Japan (https://www.cpaj.co.jp/), who created the original world in season one, will be in charge of animation in season two as well.

The official podcast “Otaku FM Anime and Chill Season 2” will be returning!

The podcast that was broadcasted at the same time season one was released will be making a grand return. Don’t miss all the funny and relaxing moments with our talented cast as they talk about various topics. We plan on airing the podcast in the game, as well as on our official YouTube channel. The side characters will also be making an appearance on the program for season two, so please look forward to it.

