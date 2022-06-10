Beauty Entrepreneur & thirteen lune Co-founder Nyakio Grieco Launches Relevant: Your Skin Seen

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nyakio Grieco, co-founder of thirteen lune and her eponymous award-winning skincare, is excited to announce the launch of her new beauty brand, Relevant: Your Skin Seen. Inclusive beauty is Grieco’s mission, one that has sustained her 20-year beauty career, believing that everyone has skin that deserves to be seen, loved and protected.

The first product to debut from the collection is One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40, a 4-in-1 lightweight treatment that replaces daily sunscreen, moisturizer, serum and primer. The cosmetically elegant formula combines zinc and titanium dioxide to provide broad spectrum mineral sun protection against UVA/UVB rays. One & Done Everyday Cream w/SPF 40 works on all skin tones—from the lightest to the darkest—without leaving a white cast. This supercharged day cream features Relevant’s R-Rev Complex, which protects and refines skin with a potent blend of antioxidant-rich superfruits and actives—Plum Oil, Niacinamide, Kigelia Extract, Buriti Oil, Sea Buckthorn and Green Tea. Rounding out the formula, Squalane, Sodium Hyaluronate and Apple and Oat extracts calm, nourish and moisturize all skin types.

Grieco’s commitment to clean, plant-based beauty is rooted in her upbringing. Her grandmother, a Kenyan coffee farmer, taught her about the benefits of rubbing coffee beans on her skin for exfoliation. Her medicine man grandfather instilled in her the power of plants and cold-pressed oils.

“It’s been a joy to design the skincare line of my wildest dreams. I worked alongside a team of diverse chemists that I cherry-picked for their deep understanding and experience in formulating clean skincare for all skin tones. Relevant: Your Skin Seen is science led beauty with plant-based ingredients at efficacious levels to fully harness their benefits. I’ve been grateful to work with such an extraordinary team that nurtures my vision so we can drive inclusion in the industry. It’s a full circle moment to develop Relevant and help answer the skincare needs of all people,” said Grieco.

One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40 is Leaping Bunny Program certified as cruelty-free, dermatologist tested, vegan and gluten-free. A Hawaii-approved reef friendly sunscreen, the product does not contain Homosalate, Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Octocrylene, PABA, Nanoparticles of Zinc or Titanium, Sulfates, Phthalates, Parabens, Mineral Oil, Synthetic Fragrance, Artificial Coloring or Triclosan.

Relevant: Your Skin Seen One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40 retails for $38 for 1.7 oz./50 ml. and will be available online at relevantskin.com, thirteenlune.com, thirteen lune store in-stores at select JCPenney locations and JCPenney.com.

The brand will be donating a portion of all proceeds to Girls Inc. Los Angeles through July 31, 2022. Girls Inc. offers educational programming and mentoring to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold.

ABOUT RELEVANT: YOUR SKIN SEEN

With high-performing, responsible goodness that leads with science, heart and a heaping dose of good vibes, Relevant: Your Skin Seen is here to make everyone feel seen and cared for. From skincare, sun protection and fragrance to celebration and education, the brand lives its mission out loud and in full color. Relevant is exclusively inclusive because everyone has skin worthy of love and protection. Envisioned by beauty entrepreneur and thirteen lune co-founder, Nyakio Grieco, Relevant is a one-of-a-kind champion for inclusion in beauty. “We’re made for this work. And your skin is made to be seen.”

ABOUT NYAKIO GRIECO

Nyakio (pronounced Neh-Kay-Oh) Grieco is a beauty entrepreneur and advocate for clean, inclusive beauty that suits all skin types, tones and needs. As a veteran beauty founder and trusted voice in the industry, Nyakio has launched two successful businesses: her award-winning eponymous brand nyakioTM, based on her family’s Kenyan beauty secrets and launched in 2002, and inclusive beauty e-commerce destination, thirteen lune, launched with co- founder Patrick Herning in 2020. thirteen lune launched as the first of its kind, e-commerce destination designed to inspire the discovery of beauty brands created by BIPOC founders that resonate with people of all colors. thirteen lune has received top industry awards, including Fashion Group International 2022 Rising Star Award “New Retail Concept,” WWD Beauty Inc.’s 2021 Newcomer of the Year Award and InStyle Bad Ass 50 Women 2022. Continuing her commitment to inclusive beauty and with a deep understanding of where the niche was in the market, Nyakio created Relevant: Your Skin Seen, a clean, science-led skincare brand that works for all skin tones and types. Working with top labs to ensure a diverse mix of the best chemists, Nyakio formulated each product with superfruits and actives in efficacious percentages to create products that truly perform. As a dedicated activist and mentor, Nyakio sits on the boards of Girls Inc. Los Angeles, Legacy Youth Leadership and BeautyUnited.