Minnesota Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2022 with a Long-Awaited Commencement Ceremony

HOUSTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After two years of questions and distractions, the students of Minnesota Virtual Academy, an online public school serving students throughout the state, are looking excited to move forward with their lives.

Minnesota Virtual Academy will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on June 12th, 2pm CST. The virtual ceremony is on June 14th, 2pm CST. A link to a livestream of the ceremony will be available at MNVA’s Facebook page.

“Our students have continued to show resilience and hardwork,” said MNVA Head of School Mary Morem. “Each of our students has proved their determination and I am excited to celebrate their success when each of them turn their tassels at our commencement ceremony.”

Collectively, the Class of 2022 – which includes more than 115 graduates – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: University of Minnesota, Bethel University, and University of Michigan.

Laura Nelson is Minnesota Virtual Academy’s 2022 valedictorian and plans to study Business Administration at Bemidji State University after graduation. Wren Warne-Jacobsen is the class salutatorian and plans to study Political Science at the University of Minnesota. The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be MNVA’s Head of School, Mary Morem.

MNVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives that prepare them for college and careers, including the Stride Career Prep program. Live online classes are taught by state-licensed teachers, who work closely with families and students to ensure academic success, encourage students to discover their passions, and empower them to achieve their dreams.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond. Minnesota Virtual Academy improved in ELA, Math, and Science proficiency during the pandemic where the state declined.

Minnesota Virtual Academy is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Minnesota Virtual Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: In person: June 12th, 2pm CST

Virtual ceremony: June 14th, 2pm CST. Link can be found here.

WHERE: Coffman Union, Grand Hall 300 Washington Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55444

