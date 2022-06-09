Newrez Tees Off New Partnership with Rising Golf Star and U.S. Air Force Veteran Kyle Westmoreland

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newrez LLC (“Newrez”, the “Company”), the national mortgage lending and servicing organization, proudly announced today its first professional golf partnership with rising golf star and U.S. Air Force veteran Kyle Westmoreland.

Newrez’s partnership with Westmoreland signifies the Company’s first sponsorship deal with a professional athlete. Westmoreland will proudly sport the Newrez logo on the chest of his golf apparel while playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, though the partnership in fact goes far beyond cross-promotion. While Westmoreland’s talent as a rising star certainly piqued sponsorship interest from Newrez, it was Westmoreland’s commitment and service to his country that solidified the Company’s decision to pursue the partnership.

“To have an extremely talented professional athlete and decorated U.S. Air Force veteran like Kyle represent Newrez is an incredible honor,” said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez. “As a Company, we consider this partnership a hole-in-one and eagerly await the new opportunities that this partnership will create for Newrez to further its commitment to supporting our nation’s brave military service members and veterans in new ways.”

Newrez, as a national lender and servicer, is committed to supporting veterans and active military members through various avenues including career recruitment efforts, employee resource groups, military lending education and VA loan offerings as well as pillar of the Company’s giveback initiatives through Newrez NOW, its employee-driven community investment program.

“We could not be happier to be part of the Newrez team. Their dedication to serving both military and civilians falls perfectly in line with what we are trying to accomplish through the game of golf,” said Westmoreland. “Golf is great but positively impacting the lives of others means so much more. Thank you, now let’s take this partnership to the PGA TOUR!”

During his collegiate golf career at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Westmoreland won four college tournaments, earned All-Honors and was named the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2014. Before pursuing his professional golf career, Westmoreland fulfilled his five-year military service commitment.

After five years of active duty serving as a U.S Air Force captain, Westmoreland hit the green professionally, making history as the first U.S. Air Force Academy graduate to qualify for the U.S. Open in 2021. After advancing through the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School on his first try, he joined the Korn Ferry Tour full time in 2022.

Westmoreland is set to represent Newrez in several upcoming Korn Ferry Tour events this summer, including the BMW Charity Pro-Am (June 9-12), Wichita Open (June 16-19), Live and Work in Maine Open (June 23-26) and TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes (June 30-July 3).

To learn more about Newrez’s dedication to making homeownership affordable and meeting the specific mortgage needs of military members, veterans and their families, visit https://www.newrez.com/types-of-mortgages/va-loans/.

About Newrez

Newrez is a leading mortgage company that combines mortgage origination and servicing to provide a customer-first journey and help our customers make smart moves throughout the lifetime of their mortgage loans. Differentiated by its origination platform, the Company provides customers with unparalleled lending options to purchase and refinance. Its servicing business services loans on behalf of Newrez customers and includes third-party servicing brand, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Founded in 2008, Newrez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and is a member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.