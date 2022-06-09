Alex. Brown Realty and Biynah Industrial Partners Expand Transportation Related Industrial Portfolio

BALTIMORE & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alex. Brown Realty (ABR) and Biynah Industrial Partners, LLC (BIP) continue to expand their portfolio of truck terminals and high flow-through industrial assets. The joint venture’s latest acquisitions include a 44-dock door truck terminal in Kansas City, Missouri, a two-building 46-dock door truck terminal in St. Paul, Minnesota, a 42-dock door truck terminal in Rock Island, Illinois, and a 46-dock door truck terminal located in Louisville, Kentucky.

The portfolio currently includes 11 assets with a total of 465 dock doors located throughout the Midwest and is expected to grow at a steady pace as the joint venture identifies additional opportunities throughout the country. “We are an active buyer of transportation related industrial properties nationwide,” said Jeff Josephs, Managing Partner at BIP. “We have several assets currently under contract and the acquisition pipeline is robust,” added Josephs.

“The acquisition pace is off to a good start. We anticipate the portfolio will provide strong diversification by geography, tenancy and lease term,” said Tom Burton, Senior Managing Director and CIO of ABR.

Alex. Brown Realty (ABR) is an independent real estate investment manager specializing in value-add, opportunistic, and core-plus investments in the middle market. The firm was founded in 1972 by the partners of Alex. Brown & Sons, a Baltimore-based investment bank organized in 1800. Since the inception of the firm, ABR has acquired over $4 billion of assets, representing over 400 transactions. ABR has sponsored five real estate funds and is currently marketing its sixth fund. The firm is an SEC-registered investment advisor. www.abrealty.com

Biynah Industrial Partners, LLC (BIP) is a Minneapolis-based private equity firm that makes direct investments in industrial real estate located throughout the United States. www.biynahpartners.com